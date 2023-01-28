The N.C. Local Government Commission revoked the charter of of the town of East Laurinburg. This effectively dissolved the town’s government because it had been unable to maintain adequate accounting controls, and the town had become financially insolvent. Scotland County was forced to assume authority over the former town.
This was the very first use of the LGC’s new powers authorized by the 2021 LGC Toolkit Act. This legislation gave the LGC the authority to dissolve the charters of local governments, which before had required a special act of the General Assembly. The LGC operates within the office of the N.C. State Treasurer’s Office, and in an interview with Carolina Public Press, state Treasurer Dale Folwell said that the LGC will “see more East Laurinburgs in the future.”
Elizabeth City is not “too big to fail.” One city specially cited by Folwell as a concern was Goldsboro, which has a population of more than 30,000. (EC’s population is about 19,000.) Elizabeth City is not as far along in the LGC process as Goldsboro, partly because EC’s financial audits are two years in arrears so the LGC does not yet have a complete picture of the city’s finances. But if EC does not get its act together, the LGC will assert increasing levels of control over the city’s finances.
Elizabeth City is already on the LGC’s Unit Assistance List. If things don’t improve over the next few years, the LGC may have to assume complete control over the city’s finances, as it has already in Kingstown, the Cliffside Sanitary District, Robersonville, Eureka, and Spring Lake.
One critical area of concern is the financial unsustainability of EC’s water and sewer fund. The LGC recommended that the city conduct a utility rate study and increase the rates accordingly, but instead the city just proposed increasing the rates by a small percentage without performing a new study. The rates are still not high enough to sustain the water and sewer fund over the long run, and the financial sustainability of the city’s electric fund is also in question.
The LGC also recommended against rehiring Monte Freeman as city manager; Freeman had been fired a year earlier from the manager’s position. But Elizabeth City Council disregarded the state agency’s advice and voted to rehire him anyway.
Last month, the EC public utility director recommended that the city issue bonds (borrow money) to improve the water and sewer systems. But issuing bonds is not likely because the LGC must approve all bond issuances by local governments, and the agency would be reluctant to do so as long as the city continues to disregard its advice. Besides, borrowing more money would just make the financial situation worse because then the rates would have to be increased even more to pay the interest and principal.
Elizabeth City is currently on the LGC Unit Assistance List which means that the LGC provides assistance in the form of advice. But if the situation does not materially improve soon, the next step would be for the LGC to assume control over city finances. Then if the situation still does not substantially improve over the next several years, the last resort would be to dissolve the city’s charter. Then Pasquotank County would have to assume control over municipal services, which would require an act by the N.C. General Assembly to establish a special tax district encompassing the former city limits.
But there is hope because a municipal election is coming in October. Then EC voters will have the opportunity to elect a new mayor and city council who will take the situation seriously.
Michael R. Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.