The N.C. Local Government Commission revoked the charter of of the town of East Laurinburg. This effectively dissolved the town’s government because it had been unable to maintain adequate accounting controls, and the town had become financially insolvent. Scotland County was forced to assume authority over the former town.

This was the very first use of the LGC’s new powers authorized by the 2021 LGC Toolkit Act. This legislation gave the LGC the authority to dissolve the charters of local governments, which before had required a special act of the General Assembly. The LGC operates within the office of the N.C. State Treasurer’s Office, and in an interview with Carolina Public Press, state Treasurer Dale Folwell said that the LGC will “see more East Laurinburgs in the future.”