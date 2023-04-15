The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools is in trouble. Enrollment has dropped over 13% from 2019 levels, and state funding is based on the number of students. Parents are pulling students out of ECPPS to either homeschool them, or send them to a private or charter school.
In contrast, the public schools in Camden and Perquimans counties held enrollment steady during the same period, while enrollment in the Currituck County Schools slightly increased.
Based on NC School Report Cards, two-thirds of ECPPS schools are low performing. But Camden, Chowan and Perquimans have no low-performing schools, and Currituck has only one. And none of the surrounding counties have a single school with an F grade, while ECPPS has two schools with F grades.
To see school report cards, go to the ECPPS website and under “ABOUT US” click on “NC School Report Card.” Scroll to the bottom of the information page and click on the link to NC School Report Cards. Then click on the map to choose the county. Scroll down and click on a school name to view individual school report cards.
The report cards show that ECPPS’ performance is deteriorating. In the 2018-19 school year (the last year before the COVID pandemic) four ECPPS schools were low-performing schools, but last year (2021-22), there were eight low-performing schools in ECPPS. While no ECPPS schools in 2019 had grades lower than a D, two schools had F grades in 2022. H.L. Trigg Community School was not assigned a grade because it’s an “alternative school” where students are sent rather than expelling them.
One problem is that ECPPS is having difficulty recruiting and retaining good teachers. Pay is one issue, but it’s the school climate that is driving off many teachers.
Another problem is student discipline because principals are discouraged from suspending students. Reports on discipline actions are submitted to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, and principals’ annual evaluations are negatively affected by the number of students they suspend. This discourages principals from suspending students regardless of how badly they misbehave.
Reading is the foundation of all subjects in the elementary grades. Parents complain about “new math” because math in elementary schools today largely consists of word problems, so reading skills even help with math. And the best predictor of how well students will perform in high school is how well they can read by the end of the third grade.
Have elementary school children read books out loud, and then ask questions about the story to encourage them to think about what they are reading. And set an example by letting them see you read books and newspapers. Take school-aged children to the public library on weekends.
And there is something special about owning books, so visit bookstores with them. Page After Page Bookstore has recently reopened in downtown Elizabeth City, and there are other area stores that sell books. And the Recycled Reader sells used books at bargain prices.
Poorly performing schools are everybody’s problem because it affects the local economy. Attend school board meetings, and research the positions of school board candidates before elections. And ask county commissioners about their positions on education issues because they set the amount of the county’s contributions to the school budget. Also pay attention to state elections because the state provides the bulk of the funding for public schools.
ECPPS is dying from public neglect. You can improve the situation by volunteering to help your child’s teachers or working through a school’s Parent Teacher Organization. Be part of the solution by helping schools improve their performance.
Michael R. Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.