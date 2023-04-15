The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools is in trouble. Enrollment has dropped over 13% from 2019 levels, and state funding is based on the number of students. Parents are pulling students out of ECPPS to either homeschool them, or send them to a private or charter school.

In contrast, the public schools in Camden and Perquimans counties held enrollment steady during the same period, while enrollment in the Currituck County Schools slightly increased.