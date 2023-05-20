We should know before the Fourth of July whether the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill can continue to use race to discriminate in the selection of applicants.
Students for Fair Admissions has sued both UNC-CH, the nation’s oldest public university, and Harvard, our oldest private one, over their use of race to achieve diversity of the student bodies on their campuses. SFFA also sued Yale University, contending that Yale discriminated against academically qualified Asian students.
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case last year. The Justices’ questions should not be comforting to the diversity, equity and inclusion platoons who inhabit colleges these days.
Race can be a determining factor for some applicants, a lawyer for Harvard told the court, “just as being, you know, an oboe player in a year in which Harvard orchestra needs an oboe player….”
“Yep, but we did not fight a civil war about oboe players,” said Chief Justice John Roberts. “We did fight a civil war to eliminate racial discrimination, and that’s why it’s a matter of considerable concern.”
A Pew research survey last year found that 74 percent of all Americans, including 59 percent of Blacks, don’t believe race should be a factor in college admissions.
“The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race,” Roberts said in a 2007 case. Even a DEI administrator or a non-lawyer can understand that.
The late Justice Sandra Day O’Connor said she was told racial preferences would no longer be necessary in 25 years after the 1997 Grutter case originated in Michigan. “Well, it’s 19 years later,” she said in 2016, “and the universities are arguing the continued use of race preferences is more necessary than ever.”
“How do you know when you’re done?” Justice Amy Coney Barrett asked last year.
Assuming that racial diversity is a worthy goal, a reasonable person might ask why minorities are quick to re-segregate themselves when they arrive on campus.
UNC-CH has eight of the “Divine Nine” all-Black fraternities.
Earthtones is an all-BIPOC art collective at UNC. For the un-woke, BIPOC is “Black, Indigenous people of color.”
This year marks the 48th anniversary of the Carolina Black Caucus as the oldest affinity group for Black faculty and staff at UNC-CH. “College Factual” says that 12.9 percent of UNC-CH faculty are Black. Bingo, sounds like parity to me. Blacks make up 13.6 percent of the American population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Chapel Hill trustees can see which way this case is going. They recently voted 12-0 to establish the UNC School of Civic Life and Leadership “to explore American civic values with the full freedom of expression, intellectual diversity and open inquiry that such studies require.”
Faculty President Mimi Chapman and her minions are apoplectic. The Southern Association of Schools and Colleges has threatened UNC’s accreditation.
Tellingly, the university recently scrubbed the applicant criteria for a nutrition fellowship that said the program was open only to BIPOC populations.
For the record, I think colleges should do away with “legacy” admissions which give preference to offspring of graduates and big donors. Scrap expensive athletic scholarships for high school graduates who can’t read, too. Nobody has suggested that UNC head basketball Coach Hubert Davis would benefit from having more short, white players on his team. If it did, the team would look more like North Carolina.
Is creating a visually diverse admissions brochure that looks like a Benetton ad, grounds for racial discrimination?
The trustees also moved to ban DEI statements for hiring and promotion. Faculty leader Chapman likes these and thinks the trustees should butt out.
It is bad enough that North Carolina’s future business and political leaders and lawyers and judges are marinated in DEI nonsense. UNC’s Medical School also requires a DEI statement as part of their applicants’ curriculum vitae. That’s a “resume” for you non-academic types.
An acceptable DEI will include, among other things, a commitment to “learn more about the intersectionality of race, gender, and sexual orientation in clinical care and medical education.”
I had my left hip replaced in March.
I hope my surgeon knew more about the intersection of my femur and my pelvis than he did about the intersection of my race, gender and sexual orientation.
Doug Gardner is attended by a diverse group of physicians, including a white orthopedic surgeon, an Asian urologist and a Black cardiologist.