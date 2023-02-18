...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Social Security has long been known as the “third-rail of politics.” Third-rails carry electricity to power subway trains so touching one can be fatal, and advocating Social Security reforms can be political suicide. This bit of political wisdom has proven true in the past because older voters depend on payments from the program, and younger voters have older relatives.
Social Security and Medicare must be reformed in order to remain solvent. The problem is that the ratio of the number of workers paying into the Social Security Trust Fund to the number of retirees drawing from the fund has declined significantly. When Social Security began in the 1930s, there were 16 workers paying into the fund for every person drawing benefits. Now there are fewer than three workers for every retiree.
Many politicians engage in fear-mongering, which prevents debate about how to fix problems. For example, Donald Trump recently accused Nikki Haley of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare. And President Biden claimed the GOP is planning to end Social Security and Medicare because U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., has proposed “sunsetting” all federal programs. If enacted, Congress would have to vote every five years to renew programs, which could conceivably include Social Security and Medicare.
However, few Republicans support Senator Scott’s proposal. And PolitiFact noted that “the proposal does not specifically call for a phase-out of Medicare and Social Security.” Besides, it would be good for Congress to periodically review Social Security and Medicare to determine if adjustments were needed to keep the programs viable.
People often accuse others of doing what they themselves have done. For example, then U.S. Sen. Joe Biden introduced legislation in 1975 to limit budget authority for all federal programs to six years, which is essentially what Senator Scott has proposed.
And in a speech on the Senate floor on Jan. 31, 1995, Biden said, “When I argued that we should freeze federal spending, I meant Social Security as well. I meant Medicare and Medicaid.” He lost the argument because now Social Security payments automatically increase to adjust for inflation.
Medicare is being cut under the Biden Administration. On Dec. 29, President Biden signed the Omnibus Budget Bill which cut fees to Medicare providers such as doctors and hospitals by 2% in 2023, and 1.25% in 2024. Physicians are already reluctant to accept new Medicare patients, and these cuts will further discourage them from treating older patients.
In addition, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has proposed 2.3% cuts to fees paid to Medicare Advantage providers. If these cuts are implemented, the premiums paid by retirees for Medicare Advantage plans will go up.
Without changes, Medicare will be insolvent by 2028 and Social Security by 2035. One reason is that life expectancy has increased so people collect Social Security benefits for more years. The 2020 Census found that the median age in the U.S. had increased by 3.4 years since 2000.
Cuts are inevitable without reforms. The best way to prevent drastic cuts is to increase cash inflows. The government could increase payroll tax rates or raise the maximum amount of taxable earnings subject to payroll taxes.
Ignore inflammatory rhetoric about Social Security and Medicare. Instead, listen to those who offer ideas to reform Social Security and Medicare so the programs can continue to pay benefits far into the future. Workers have paid into the system with the implicit promise that they could draw benefits from Social Security and Medicare after they retire, so it is crucial to pursue plans to keep the programs solvent.
Michael R. Wortington is an unaffiliated voter living in Pasquotank County.