Social Security has long been known as the “third-rail of politics.” Third-rails carry electricity to power subway trains so touching one can be fatal, and advocating Social Security reforms can be political suicide. This bit of political wisdom has proven true in the past because older voters depend on payments from the program, and younger voters have older relatives.

Social Security and Medicare must be reformed in order to remain solvent. The problem is that the ratio of the number of workers paying into the Social Security Trust Fund to the number of retirees drawing from the fund has declined significantly. When Social Security began in the 1930s, there were 16 workers paying into the fund for every person drawing benefits. Now there are fewer than three workers for every retiree.