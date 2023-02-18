Poor Emmanuel Macron.
The French president is trying to drag his countrymen and their pension plans into the 21st century. He proposed a modest increase in the national retirement age from 62 to age 64. French workers are having none of it. One million of them marched in the streets twice to protest.
Some French pension arrangements date to the 17th century, like the deal workers at the Comedie Francais inked in 1680 allowing them to retire after 10 years’ labor. Life expectancies then were 25. The average French man lives to 79 now, his female peers making it to 85.
Sweet deals that ignore rising life expectancies abound elsewhere in France.
The Paris Opera pays a pension to those 42 and up. Railroad workers can quit at 52; public utility workers and theater stagehands at 57.
Electric utility employees flipped switches to leave Macron allies in the dark and to give discounted bills to the proletariat last month.
All this does not bode well for attempts to fix entitlements in the U.S. The big three are Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Throw in subsidized flood insurance, farm subsidies and military and civil service pensions and you’ve spent 62 percent of the federal budget. Most of this spending is on autopilot, leading to debates about ”discretionary spending,” which accounts for barely 14 percent of the budget after defense spending and interest payments are added to “non-discretionary” entitlement spending.
Not that either political party will try to fix the problem.
Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Social Security and Medicare would be off the table in discussions with President Biden about cutting spending. I got an email from Democratic former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asking for my help to demagogue Republicans who try to reform either program. “We can make an undeniable statement that Democrats will defeat EVERY Republican who pushes this dangerous agenda,” she writes. Please send at least $15.
If you watched the State of the Union address, you saw Republicans join Democrats in a standing ovation to do nothing to reform Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid. We’re doomed.
What is truly dangerous is to do nothing about slowing the growth of these programs.
But first, what is an entitlement?
An entitlement is a recurring payment made to an American citizen who is deemed entitled to it by virtue of age (Social Security and Medicare), income (Medicaid), occupation (farm subsidies), or past government and military service. The payments continue regardless of how long the recipient lives, whether Congress has appropriated money for the payment or if the money is in a “trust fund.”
Some of these payments begin as early as they do in France. Military veterans who started straight out of high school could get modest pensions as young as 38. Civilians who put in 30 years of government service can retire between ages 48 and 52. Social Security can be claimed at 62. My father retired at 65 and has been cashing a Social Security check for almost 38 years.
No one is getting rich on any of this. The problem is the sheer number of Americans eligible for entitlements, how long they are living and how few younger workers are responsible for this pay-as-you-go system. As I described last week, developed nations are all experiencing reduced fertility that will place a huge burden on younger workers to cover these claims. This year’s Social Security cost-of-living adjustment added more than $100 billion to the federal budget without any discussion, much less a vote in Congress.
If you are retired, you paid for your parents’ Social Security while you worked; your children are paying for yours now; and your grandchildren will pay for your children. There is no account with your money in it, like a 401(k) or IRA. Your account is an IOU payable by the next generation.
Two heads of the Joint Chiefs of Staff have told Congress that the Department of Defense spends more on pay and benefits than it does on bullets, airplanes and ships. One of them called DOD a “fraternal benefits society” that occasionally fights a war.
We must slow the growth of all these programs. But how?
The eligible age for retirement benefits must be rolled up over a decade from the 50s and early 60s now to the late 60s and early 70s. That includes Social Security and Medicare, as well as military and civil service pensions. Congress should be required to debate and determine cost-of-living raises annually instead of leaving the decision to an algorithm.
Payroll taxes need to be increased from 12.4 percent now to around 15 percent to realistically fund retirements that could last many decades. This is not ideological. It is just arithmetic.
We need to means test Social Security and Medicare for the most affluent among us. Aged Americans like Warren Buffett ($107 billion), Michael Bloomberg ($76 billion), Donald Trump ($2.3 billion) or Dolly Parton ($650 million) should not get a Social Security check or have their medical bills paid by Medicare.
Finally, we must elect politicians who will pursue policies that assure economic growth rises faster than the debt incurred to fund these entitlements. They should also design a system that welcomes young, non-criminal, working immigrants to our country to fund these popular programs into the future.
If you think my suggestions are tough now, wait until you see what has to happen if we delay.
Doug Gardner cashes his entitlement checks in Weeksville.