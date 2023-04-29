The town of Edenton issued a press release on April 19, “Edenton Responds to Recent Publications Regarding Monument,” bemoaning the fact of ads in the Chowan Herald accusing Town Council of failing to take action vis-à-vis the town’s Confederate monument.
The press release then references Town Council’s Feb. 8, 2022 “Resolution of Intent” as an example of action.
Our Town Council apparently equates passing a resolution to take action with actually taking action. This particular resolution was an expression of “intent” to take an imprecisely defined action at some future unspecified date, with the condition that such action be consistent with the laws of North Carolina governing such action (Heritage Protection Act) — which laws, of course, council could not rewrite or repeal. They could have passed a resolution to fly to the moon with equal plausibility. They promised nothing and they delivered nothing.
On May 5, 2022 Town Council adopted a resolution to give the monument to Chowan County. That attempt to hand the problem off to someone else turned into a bit of a debacle and went nowhere.
On March 14 of this year, council passed a resolution to move the monument to the town’s Hollowell Park.
Resolutions are easy; getting something done, not so much. Let’s be honest here: our Town Council points to their several resolutions as evidence that they are doing something when actually they have done nothing except ponder their problem (how to end monument protests in the town’s tourism center) and attempt various ill-considered plans to solve it.
In the past, the state’s Heritage Protection Act has been their fallback excuse for inaction; now it’s a restraining order gathering dust on Judge Jerry Tillett’s desk. For a town council whose preference (sans protests) would be to leave this monument right where it is anyway, this is convenient.
Hollowell Park is a small park on the edge of town. It is nicely grassed over, with several large trees providing shade for a picnic table. There are a few park benches perfectly positioned for fishing in the nearby creek. At times, it can appear idyllic. It is also used largely by the town’s Black citizens.
This past Sunday I was driving by the park a little past noon and saw what appeared to be the prototypical nuclear family having a meal at that picnic table. A man, woman, two children. An African American family. Visualize a Norman Rockwell illustration. Now drop a Confederate monument in there 10 yards away.
This is what the town is now proposing: Take Hollowell Park, well known and acknowledged as being a favorite fishing and picnic area for some of the town’s Black community, and turn it into a Confederate monument sanctuary. Once this plan is completed, this family that I saw will have the option of having their picnic in the shadow of a Confederate totem — or going elsewhere.
How long will it take to get a “Take Back Hollowell Park” movement going?
Some on Town Council are fond of saying that there is no solution that’s going to please everyone. But they seem determined to pursue solutions that will please no one. Perhaps their goal is to spread the discontent as evenly as possible.
Anyone who thinks that lifting a Confederate monument and moving it sideways a half dozen blocks will solve their Confederate monument problem has a serious misunderstanding of the basic issues with these things. It is like excising a malignant tumor from one part of your body and implanting it in another.
Town Council does not understand that it is the monument’s existence, not its location, that is the problem. So they have wasted the past several years trying to devise a plan to save it rather than get rid of it.
If they are successful in moving this monument to Hollowell, Council’s legacy regarding the monument will not be that they did something but that they did the wrong thing. As long as the monument stands anywhere in town, the controversy surrounding it will continue. And the $40,000 spent on its relocation to Hollowell will prove to be simply the down payment on a final solution.
Since North Carolina’s Heritage Protection Act passed in 2015, several dozen Confederate monuments have come down across the state, and not all by rope. Some municipalities and counties have removed them with seemingly little problem in spite of the law. What is required is courage, determination and creativity on the part of decision makers.
What we have in Edenton is dogged adherence to bad law and relentless addiction to the status quo.
Rod Phillips is a resident of Edenton.