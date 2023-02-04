What is it with all the dental floss lying about?
It’s everywhere. In the parking lot at Food Lion. At the movie theater. On Main Street. In front of the Post Office.
Diana was the first to point this out last year.
I asked my dentist if she had any theories. She optimistically suggested that her profession’s incantations to floss were finally taking root in a movement to better oral hygiene.
Nah. It’s never that simple.
A friend suggested that various social service programs hand out ditty bags with personal items, like toothbrushes, deodorant and soap that also contain the little harp-shaped picks which get tossed aside.
A Facebook “friend” is so obsessed with the phenomenon that she is collecting pictures of discarded flossers on sidewalks. She’s trying to get at least one photo from all 50 states.
My law enforcement contacts think the toothpicks are employed by drug users to clean out the residue that accumulates inside marijuana bongs. Or methamphetamine users who soak the floss in liquid meth so they can ingest the drug without being noticed.
“Perhaps your corner drug pusher just has impeccable oral hygiene,” opined another friend sarcastically.
“When I used to smoke weed, I would always feel the need to floss and brush my teeth for a long time. I could imagine someone tweaked out on meth obsessively flossing their teeth all night in vain,” he added.
I’ve never seen anyone actually floss in public.
Two convicted bank robbers escaped their 17th floor Illinois prison cell using a rope made of bed sheets and dental floss.
Even the financial industry has picked up on the phenomenon. The folks at Analytics Market Research are out with a white paper on the issue: “Global Floss Pick Market 2023 — Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players and Forecasts to 2029.”
Dental plaque is a worldwide scourge, said the analysts at AMR. Fast food and sugary snacks are powering an epidemic of cavities. “The general public’s growing awareness of the importance of maintaining good dental hygiene is fueling a market expansion.”
Buy the following nine companies to cash in on the trend, they advise. I already own two of them. I am well-positioned to monetize the trend, but also responsible for the mess on city streets, I guess.
The technology industry is in on the trend. If your iPhone speakers are dirty and caked with debris and you don’t have a brush or cleaning kit, use a plastic toothpick to clean the speaker port, according to one of my tech blogs.
The Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs are collecting dental floss this month to distribute in the city’s schools during the team’s bid for a second world championship.
I saw a picture of former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton flossing on the sidelines. Why? “I was eating oranges at halftime,” Newton said. “They got stuck in my teeth.”
Linebacker DeMarquis Gates of the US Football League Birmingham Stallions racks up tackles with a dental floss harp as a mouth guard. The USFL says this is “dangerous, but so is neglecting oral health.”
Jodi Breau of Cape Elizabeth Maine collects used dental floss pickers. Hundreds of millions are discarded in the U.S. annually. That would cover a football field six stories high, Breau said. Please give the USFL a call right now, Ms. Breau.
The high school librarian began researching a plastic alternative 15 years ago as she flossed her teeth in the high school library. She launched Dental Lace in January, touting zero waste for the product. She’s president of the company, has Facebook and LinkedIn pages and even launched silk, vegan, bamboo charcoal and vacation-themed lines of her product. She offers free shipping with orders of $20 or more, which is not hard to do when a refill costs $9.
I think I’ll pass. Twenty dollars of floss should last me until all my teeth fall out. Tomorrow I’ll clean out my iPhone port with the pick I use tonight. Then I’ll pack the used ones in my wallet with the bail bondsman’s card in case I wind up in jail for littering.
Doug Gardner flosses in the Weeksville section of Pasquotank County.