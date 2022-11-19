Michael R. Worthington

Michael R. Worthington

 By Julian Eure

President Thomas Jefferson coined the phrase “wall of separation between church and state” in his 1802 letter to the Danbury Baptists.

In the letter, he reassured the Baptists that the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees that government cannot interfere in church matters. However, the separation of church and state does not mean that churches cannot participate in civic life, such as advocating for moral political policies. But income tax laws prohibit all nonprofit organizations from endorsing specific candidates.