...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and
Roanoke and Pamlico Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal
waters.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
President Thomas Jefferson coined the phrase “wall of separation between church and state” in his 1802 letter to the Danbury Baptists.
In the letter, he reassured the Baptists that the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees that government cannot interfere in church matters. However, the separation of church and state does not mean that churches cannot participate in civic life, such as advocating for moral political policies. But income tax laws prohibit all nonprofit organizations from endorsing specific candidates.
The constitution guarantees freedom of religion rather than freedom from religion. Specifically, the First Amendment guarantees the right to the “free exercise of religion” rather than just the “freedom to worship” as some politicians have framed it.
“Christian Nationalists” is a derogatory term used for evangelical Christians because they often oppose immoral policies like placing no restrictions on late-term abortions. Christians shouldn’t be intimidated by this tactic, but rather they should proudly embrace the label of patriots who worship God and vote their conscience.
Even U.S. money reflects the nation’s religious foundation. The Great Seal of the U.S. appears on the reverse of $1 bills, and one of the Latin phrases on the seal translates into “God favors our undertakings.” And all U.S. currency bears the official motto of “In God We Trust.”
This nation’s freedoms attract people from the four corners of the Earth. American liberty contrasts with the lack of freedom in many authoritarian countries, which is one reason there had been a recent surge of immigrants pouring into the U.S. And many migrants are fleeing religious persecution in their home country.
For example, riot police in Nicaragua recently blocked priests and parishioners from celebrating mass in some cities. And the Nicaraguan government has detained priests, expelled missionaries, closed a Catholic university, and banned some religious processions.
China arrested Hong Kong’s Cardinal Joseph Zen. And the Chinese government persecutes Christians who meet in private homes rather than in government- approved churches.
Russia has outlawed the Jehovah Witnesses, and pulls the puppet strings of the Russian Orthodox Church. The Patriarch of Moscow even said that Russian soldiers dying in Ukraine will be cleansed of sin.
Many local churches proudly display the American flag in their sanctuary opposite the Christian flag. Once a visitor to my church objected to the display of the American flag on one’s left as facing the pulpit, with the Christian Flag to the right, which is the traditional place of honor. He said he was a Navy veteran, so I pointed out that the Navy’s Flag Code includes a specific exemption for the Christian flag to be flown above the U.S. flag.
The U.S. Flag Code doesn’t directly address the placement of the U.S. flag in relation to the Christian flag. By custom, the American flag should be placed to the right of the speaker when placed on a raised platform, or to the right of the audience if placed in proximity to the seats. My church sidestepped the issue by strategically placing the American and Christian flag stands on the floor to either side of the pulpit platform.
America is the shining city on a hill, setting the example of freedom for the whole world. Immigrants flock to this country in search of freedom, including the freedom to practice their religion. Christians should celebrate our nation, which protects the religious rights of all regardless of their religious beliefs, or even their lack of belief.
Michael R. Worthingon is an unaffiliated voter living in Pasquotank County.