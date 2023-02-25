...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 allocated $5 billion to the states to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations across the country over the next five years. North Carolina will receive $109 million to install DC current fast charging stations within 50 miles of each other along approved routes including U.S. Highway 17. Each station will be capable of charging at least four EVs simultaneously.
The N.C. Department of Transportation should answer questions about how they plan to spend the funds. Exactly where do they plan to install the charging stations? The requirement for placing charging stations within 50 miles of each other means that the state would have to either build more rest areas or lease property from private owners. Placing charging stations at existing businesses would provide a place for drivers to wait for the half hour or so needed to fully charge an EV.
And there is precedent for NCDOT to install EV chargers on private property. In 2021, the state installed a DC current, fast-charging EV station at the McDonald’s on Tanglewood Parkway near Walmart. The charger was mostly funded by the Volkswagen civil settlement under the Clean Air Act, and with the cooperation of Albemarle EMC and Bill Taylor, owner of the McDonald’s store.
The installation cost $100,000, but the direct current charger is a dual charger station rated at 62.5 kilowatts. The new NCDOT plan specifies that chargers be capable of serving four EVs and be at least 150 kilowatts, which illustrates how rapidly the standards are evolving. Another question is how will the VW Settlement Program be coordinated with the federal funds?
The Federal Highway Administration set the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula standards for state grants authorized by the Infrastructure Act. Some of the provisions are that the EV charging stations must be non-proprietary, accept open-access payment methods, be publicly available, and be located along designated “Alternative Fuel Corridors.”
The “non-proprietary” stipulation means that EVs must be able to use the chargers regardless of the car make. And “open-access payment methods” means debit and credit cards can be used to pay for the electricity instead of a specific app.
Phase 2 of the NCDOT plan will fund public EV chargers within communities, especially in historically disadvantaged and underserved communities. This raises many questions about the site selection process. But they have just begun Phase 1, so the details of Phase 2 may not have been fully developed yet.
Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No. 246 directed NCDOT to develop this Clean Transportation Plan, and this order also addresses a number of other issues. For example, NCDOT was directed to develop a plan to reduce vehicle miles traveled. How do they plan to make people drive less?
Another point is that the plan is supposed to increase the availability of “non-vehicle transportation modes.” What does that even mean? Buses? Bicycles? Actually, buses and bicycles are vehicles. Does it mean walking trails? Roller skates? Maybe it means shuttle boats. It’s difficult to translate bureaucratese.
NCDOT is seeking feedback on its Clean Transportation Plan at open houses across the state. An open house will be held in Elizabeth City on Wednesday at First Christian Church on 800 Beech Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
NCDOT will present its plan and listen to public comments. Come to the meeting with an open mind to hear some of the details. Maybe they will pleasantly surprise us with a well-articulated plan that could actually benefit this area.
Michael R. Worthington is an unaffiliated voter living in Pasquotank County.