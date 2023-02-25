The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 allocated $5 billion to the states to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations across the country over the next five years. North Carolina will receive $109 million to install DC current fast charging stations within 50 miles of each other along approved routes including U.S. Highway 17. Each station will be capable of charging at least four EVs simultaneously.

The N.C. Department of Transportation should answer questions about how they plan to spend the funds. Exactly where do they plan to install the charging stations? The requirement for placing charging stations within 50 miles of each other means that the state would have to either build more rest areas or lease property from private owners. Placing charging stations at existing businesses would provide a place for drivers to wait for the half hour or so needed to fully charge an EV.