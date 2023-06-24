...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-
lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE...Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck, Bertie, Chowan
and Perquimans Counties along the Albemarle Sound and adjacent
rivers.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low
threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water
above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads
and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns
near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
&&
The informal meanings of words change over time. For instance, the Bible says Nimrod was the great grandson of Noah, and that he was a great hunter, so Nimrod meant a skillful hunter for thousands of years. Then the cartoon character Bugs Bunny sarcastically called Elmer Fud a “Nimrod,” so the word came to mean a stupid person.
Beginning in the 1930s, the word “woke” meant an African American who was aware of racial discrimination. Then progressives culturally appropriated the term in the 1990s and the meaning changed to someone who was aware of all social injustices. And the meaning continued to evolve until today it means a person who advocates for political correctness, canceling critics, transgender issues, climate alarmism, and every other leftist cause.