The informal meanings of words change over time. For instance, the Bible says Nimrod was the great grandson of Noah, and that he was a great hunter, so Nimrod meant a skillful hunter for thousands of years. Then the cartoon character Bugs Bunny sarcastically called Elmer Fud a “Nimrod,” so the word came to mean a stupid person.

Beginning in the 1930s, the word “woke” meant an African American who was aware of racial discrimination. Then progressives culturally appropriated the term in the 1990s and the meaning changed to someone who was aware of all social injustices. And the meaning continued to evolve until today it means a person who advocates for political correctness, canceling critics, transgender issues, climate alarmism, and every other leftist cause.