The Great Sorting has begun. People are moving from high-tax, big-government states in the Northeast and West Coast to states with lower taxes and less intrusive governments in the South and West.
According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimate, North Carolina’s population grew by 133,000 residents between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, which is a 1.3% increase. Only Texas and Florida added more residents during this period.
About 100,000 of the new North Carolina residents came from other states. In addition, approximately 26,000 net international immigrants moved to our state, many of them to work for technology companies in the Research Triangle. The remaining growth in the state population is due to the natural increase resulting from more births than deaths.
The COVID shutdown popularized the concept of remote work which untethered employees from the office so they could live wherever they wanted. And the hot job market gave birth to the Great Resignation trend because people can easily find new jobs, often in different locations. So many people moved to southeastern and western states for a better quality of life.
Many of these new residents fled liberal states with high taxes and elevated crime rates. So there was a concern that these new residents might bring left-wing political baggage with them.
But voter registrations suggest that the newcomers mostly hold moderate to conservative political views. Voter registrations in North Carolina increased by about 260,000 in 2022, including young people registering to vote for the first time. Of this net increase, only 3.8% registered as Democrats versus 20.8% as Republicans. And 74% registered as unaffiliated, with the rest registered as members of minor political parties.
Pasquotank County is characterized as “lean Democratic’’ because more people in the county voted for the Democratic candidate in every presidential election since 2000. As such, the county is a blue island in a sea of red-surrounding counties, largely due to Elizabeth City residents who still tend to vote for Democratic party candidates.
But new voters are slowly moderating politics in the county. For example, in the November midterm elections in Pasquotank County, every single Republican candidate for statewide or national office received more votes than their Democratic opponent.
A “welcome wagon” approach is needed, so greet newcomers to your neighborhood with gifts of cakes or cookies. After introducing yourself and making small talk, point out the benefits of the state’s conservative fiscal policies.
For example, the state income tax rate for individuals was 5.25%, but it dropped to 4.99% for 2022 tax returns, and will fall to 4.75% for 2023. The goal is to gradually lower the flat tax rate to 3.99% by 2027.
Also, military pensions are not subject to North Carolina income taxes. And the Tax Foundation lists North Carolina among the top ten states for favorable business climate.
Tell them about the advantage of registering to vote as unaffiliated in North Carolina because then they can choose to vote in the primary of whichever major political party they choose. Unaffiliated voters now outnumber both Democrats and Republicans in the state, so it’s the independent voters who actually decide elections. Visit the nolabels.org website for more reasons.
And change your voter registration to unaffiliated if you haven’t already done so. But don’t just register as an independent, but act independently by voting for the best candidate rather than for a political party. Only when the majority of voters reject party labels will officeholders have to always put the interest of the people over that of their political party.
Michael R. Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.