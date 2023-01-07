The Great Sorting has begun. People are moving from high-tax, big-government states in the Northeast and West Coast to states with lower taxes and less intrusive governments in the South and West.

According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimate, North Carolina’s population grew by 133,000 residents between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, which is a 1.3% increase. Only Texas and Florida added more residents during this period.