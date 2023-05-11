Look who is buying most of the guns recently.
Women and black people.
Harvard and Northeastern University did a study that found that from January 2019 to April 2021, 7.5 million people bought guns for the first time. About half the new gun owners were women, 20 percent were black and 20 percent were Hispanic.
The National Shooting Sports Federation, a trade group, found that retailers sold 58 percent more guns to Black customers in the first half of 2020 than they did a year earlier.
Maybe women and Blacks are afraid that woke prosecutors and judges will not protect them against ex-husbands and boyfriends who threaten them or from criminals in their neighborhoods.
The last two landmark U.S. Supreme Court rulings on gun control were fueled by Black plaintiffs. They came from cities controlled by liberals who won’t protect minorities from criminals.
In District of Columbia vs. Heller from 2008, one of the plaintiffs was Shelly Parker, a Black computer software designer who decided to challenge the District’s handgun ban because a 7-foot-tall drug dealer tried to break into her home and threatened her. The court affirmed that the right to bear arms is an individual right and that you do not need to be part of a militia to exercise that right.
“What I want is simply to be able to own a handgun in my home, in the confines of the walls of my home: nothing else,” Parker told National Public Radio.
Jason Riley, a Black columnist for the Wall Street Journal, recalled that in 2010 Otis McDonald, a Black Chicago retiree who wanted to own a handgun to protect himself from the gangs that terrorized his neighborhood, took his case against the city to the highest court. The Supremes said that the Second Amendment applies with equal force to federal state and local governments.
Gun foes blame the weapons for America’s appalling toll of firearms deaths: 48,830 in 2021. I remember the late radio commentator Paul Harvey parried this line of reasoning after the 1999 Columbine High School tragedy.
“For the life of me, I can’t understand what could have gone wrong in Littleton, Colorado. Yeah, it must have been the guns. It couldn’t have been that our children are being raised in broken homes. It couldn’t have been because we teach our children that there are no laws of morality that transcend us, and that actions don’t have consequences. Nah, it must have been the guns,” Harvey said.
Progressives and Democrats focus on legal restrictions to gun ownership instead of using existing laws to put repeat criminals in jail. Even some on the left are getting the message: it’s the crime, stupid.
Axios opined recently that more Black Americans are exercising their Second Amendment rights. This could spell trouble for Democrats who suffered losses among this demographic in 2020 and 2022, the online news organization said.
National Public Radio seemed surprised to hear from Black listeners that they owned guns for protection because they believe the government does not do enough to guard their safety.
Much of the new gun violence is perpetrated by mentally unstable individuals. This could be reduced with more mental health treatment and background checks that go well beyond criminal history.
An ABC news analysis found that 1,500 counties, almost half of all counties in the country, have more gun dealers than mental health providers.
Currituck County has four times as many gun dealers (17) as mental health providers (4). Camden County has twice as many gun dealers as mental health providers. Gates County is one of only two counties in the state with no mental health providers, but two places to buy guns.
Mental health treatment is no panacea. Pasquotank County has five places to buy firearms, but lists 16 mental health counselling locations. Still, we have had five juveniles shot since February in our community.
Criminal background checks are a no brainer. If you are really serious about making background checks effective, you must include your mental health records and your workplace human resources records to keep weapons out of the hands of non-criminal, mentally unstable citizens.
The Walmart killer in Chesapeake, Virginia, last year and the Virginia Beach Town Hall mass murderer of 2019 had no criminal records that barred them from legally buying a firearm. A cursory examination of their HR records would have shown numerous complaints from coworkers.
The transgender killer in Nashville likewise had no criminal record but was being seen by counsellors who were treating her for anxiety and depression. Maybe that should be disqualifying for a gun purchase.
Gun control advocates don’t want to go there.
Doug Gardner lives in the Weeksville section of Pasquotank County.