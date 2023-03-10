A crisis of stupidity is threatening us, says cognitive neuroscientist Bobby Azarian.
Although the term might seem derogatory or insulting, it is actually a scientific concept that refers to cognitive failure. Stupidity “is not simply a lack of intelligence, but rather a failure to use one’s cognitive abilities effectively,” Azarian says. We tend to call it a lack of education, but it’s more than that.
Stupidity is the consequence of a “failure to be aware of one’s own limitations,” says Azarian, and it has a scientific name: the Dunning-Kruger effect. The Dunning-Kruger effect describes the tendency for someone to overestimate their level of intelligence, knowledge or competence. They are ignorant of their own ignorance, says Thom Hartmann, writing for Raw Story.
Political scientist Ian Anson surveyed more than 2,000 Americans in 2008, in an attempt to see whether the Dunning-Kruger effect played a role in their ability to assess their own political knowledge. He found that the people who scored lowest on knowledge of political fact were the most likely to overestimate their political knowledge. “It makes perfect sense,” says Anson. “The less we know about something, the lower our ability to assess what we don’t know.”
“There are a lot of stupid people in the world, and their stupidity presents a constant danger to others,” Hartmann says. “Some of these people have been elected to run our country.”
The term “collective intelligence” is often used to express a generalized positive thought, but there is also “collective stupidity,” which has exhibited itself in our current political climate. It’s rampant in our divisive grievance politics.
MSNBC reporter Jordan Klepper’s interviews of attendees at Donald Trump rallies prove this point. One Trump supporter recently maintained that Trump is still president and he is riding around in Air Force One. “That’s why he is not in the White House,” the person told Klepper. That’s patently absurd, but voters lacking in common sense or suffering a suspension of reality will hold tightly to such beliefs.
Another of Klepper’s interviewees attacked Joe Biden for not being in the White House during 9/11. “Where was he then? Answer me that!”
At a recent Trump rally in South Carolina, a couple claimed that Trump put the military in charge and the military is still in charge. Others said they didn’t know anything happened on Jan. 6, 2021.
Voters are attracted to confident candidates, so politicians have incentive to overstate their knowledge. For instance, Trump suggesting that the noise from wind turbines is causing cancer, or that ingesting horse wormer or bleach would cure COVID-19. Or Marjorie Taylor Greene claiming that people who get the COVID vaccine are twice as likely to get COVID, or that Jewish space lasers are responsible for California wild fires.
Even when a statement is patently absurd, if stated with confidence, some think it must be true. It’s disturbing that ignorant claims like these can affect public health and safety, but people died because they believed those ignorant assertions.
Transference has a role in this conviction, too. Everyone wants a political officeholder to think as they do, to promise what they fervently desire, so if the candidate exhibits any agreement with the voter, even in the absence of demonstrated ability of the candidate or their history, we want to believe the candidate will support our view. How many times have we heard the refrain, “I’m going to vote for him because he says he’s going to do what I want”?
It’s a state of suspended disbelief. Even if we rationally know something does not make good sense or cannot be done, our desperate need to believe impels us to support a candidate that appeals to our hope.
We are dealing with an “epidemic of stupidity” that will only get worse, says Hartmann, as social factors — rampant falsehoods repeated on social media — foster increasing stupidity. Rupert Murdoch, CEO of Fox News, has admitted in court that Fox promoted lies and false facts in support of Donald Trump. Fox was a potent source of lies, which its on-air opinion hosts knew were lies but promulgated anyway, because it gave them higher ratings among the viewers who watch their news shows. Higher ratings mean more money.
Internal memos reveal that Fox prized money over truth. The danger in accepting and believing false assertions and lies because they’re broadcast on television or social media is that those lies and misperceptions are spread to others who show the same inability to accurately assess truth and fact.
Understanding the Dunning-Kruger effect should motivate all of us to do more investigation of specious claims. If a claim seems suspicious or downright ridiculous, we owe it to ourselves and our country to investigate that claim.
We are fighting laziness and self-interest. It takes work to investigate truth and expose lies. It’s easier to accept claims that bring us comfort. We can fight the stupidity crisis that threatens our nation by demanding better from elected officials, and by refusing to accept or to promote obviously ridiculous proclamations. We can stop seeing each other as enemies, and we can vote for what’s good for the country, instead of what’s good for ourselves.
As Americans, it’s an investment in awareness that we each have to make. We owe it to our country.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.