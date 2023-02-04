There’s a lot of confusion in our country now about true victimhood, gender orientation and entitlement. Reflecting all this confusion is the continued effort to organize voting districts around what voters look like.
When our founding fathers debated what form of government our new nation should have, they considered options including a democracy and a constitutional republic. In simple terms democracy is majority rule. A constitutional republic protects the minority interest.
The term “minority” reflected views of governing. It’s a political term. Think liberal versus conservative. We confuse this when discussing organizing voters into voting districts and many insist minority means racial minority. It doesn’t.
But in the evolution of civil rights, voting districts were affected by court rulings that provided a remedy for historic voting discrimination. This revolved mostly around Southern voting districts that were allowed temporary advantages for racial minorities as a makeup call, if you will, for the disturbing results Jim Crow laws had on restricting or prohibiting involvement of racial minorities in voting and governing.
Like racial quotas in general, the courts have become less tolerant of special treatment of racial minorities as time passes from the imposition of remedies for historic discrimination. It’s hard to argue historic racial minorities do not have equal opportunity in ownership of their government now when we elect folks who racially represent fewer than 15% of the population to all levels of governing, including president of the United States.
But here we are again in this community reconsidering whether county voting districts should be organized around race. What does this actually mean? To argue we need these districts to represent what people look like would only be appropriate as a remedy like the courts did in the 1960s. Yet racial minorities have been successfully elected in our county without organizing districts around what people look like. We have commissioners voted by all voters in the county in at-large districts. Both White and Black commissioners have been elected at large.
This county elected Barack Obama to be president with 56% of the vote despite having a majority White population. Seventy-two percent of those voters here who chose straight party, chose the Democratic ticket with a Black presidential candidate. So on what basis is a remedy needed when the courts are undoing the historic remedies because of actual results?
What does voting on the basis of what people look like do to our community and why is this so selective, only proposed for racial minorities? Women got the constitutional right to vote 50 years after Black males. Yet, we’ve never organized voting districts around gender. Look at our commissioners. Blacks aren’t missing from the table, but women sure are. Where is the historic remedy for voting oppression by gender? Women were considered the personal property of men, and were not allowed access to business, banking, property ownership or voting.
We should never organize voting districts around race or gender now. Our governing was intended to be organized around ideas and political views. It was those views that were intended to be protected in the organization of our governing. To argue otherwise is to claim that only people who look like you can adequately represent you.
That is ridiculous. If you’re a liberal female, you have huge numbers of males who agree with your view of abortion. If you’re Black, huge numbers of voters who do not look like you agree with your perspective of equality.
Modern election after election demonstrates this. You have no right to be guaranteed the election of someone who looks like you to be adequately represented since governing is about ideas, not looks.
Is it in the community’s best interest to be further divided by race? Do you think this results in “better” representation? Should I reject Commissioner Charles Jordan as inadequate to represent my political positions because we do not look the same? Preposterous! If I oppose him politically it is because we disagree on governing ideas and policies alone.
Beware of those looking to further divide us as voters for reasons other than political ideas. We need more at-large positions, not fewer. This would obligate elected officials to consider all voters, not just part of them. We all need to care less about what a person’s race or gender is and focus on their ideas for governing.
I guarantee that the issues of safety, spending, roads, opportunity and schools are what the vast majority of county voters want elected officials to focus on and debate, not what we look like. Claiming “progress” while returning to a system that provides advantage or disadvantage on the basis of what people look like is not the direction we need to go. Enough with dividing us as a community. Let’s move forward together for the right reasons.
Holly Audette is a small-business owner active in political and civic causes.