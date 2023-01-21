A first-grader shot their teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, on Jan. 6th. Incredibly, the student’s backpack had been searched earlier based on a tip that they had a gun.

Unfortunately, Newport News is no stranger to school shootings. A student shot two other students at Heritage High School in September 2021. And two months later, a student fatally shot another student in the Menchville High School parking lot after a football game.