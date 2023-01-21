...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A first-grader shot their teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, on Jan. 6th. Incredibly, the student’s backpack had been searched earlier based on a tip that they had a gun.
Unfortunately, Newport News is no stranger to school shootings. A student shot two other students at Heritage High School in September 2021. And two months later, a student fatally shot another student in the Menchville High School parking lot after a football game.
But it could happen anywhere, including in local schools. A Northeastern High School student brought an AK pistol on board a bus in December 2021. The alert bus driver contacted a school resource officer because the student reeked of marijuana, and the gun was found during a search of their belongings.
There have been at least two gun incidents in North Carolina schools just since classes resumed after the holidays. A student brought a gun to school in Jamestown (near Greensboro), which was discovered by a metal detector. Farmville Central High School (near Greenville) went on lockdown after a threat was posted on social media, and then police arrested an 18-year-old student after finding a handgun.
A pocket knife was confiscated from a Moyock Middle School student. Sixty years ago, nobody would have thought twice about a pocket knife because most boys carried one. When teachers needed to open a box, they would ask, “Who has a knife?” And many high school boys even had guns in their vehicles because they planned to go hunting after school. But school violence began escalating in the 1960s.
Last October, the state of North Carolina awarded grants of more than $74 million to 200 school districts to hire SROs and purchase safety equipment. Camden received $157,000, Dare $36,666, Edenton-Chowan $140,000, Perquimans County Schools $111,000, and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools got nearly $296,000. ECPPS announced plans to hire three additional SROs with the grant funds, although it takes time to recruit and train officers.
But the most important step to improve school safety would be to improve student discipline. The National Center for Education Statistics released a survey in July 2022 which compared school incidents in pre-COVID years to those after resumption of in-school instruction. Physical altercations between students increased 33%, classroom disruptions from student misconduct rose 56%, and student verbal abuse of teachers and staff went up 48%.
Teachers often feel that they are all alone in the classroom with little help to maintain order. For example, principals seldom send disruptive students home because the number of suspensions negatively affect their annual evaluations. Suspensions force parents to address behavioral issues, but often they act as if their child is the victim. And some students view suspensions as a vacation from school. Actually it’s a vacation for the teachers — who don’t have to deal with the disruptive student for a few days.
If school discipline is strictly maintained throughout the school day, fewer students act out because they know there will be consequences. So the best use of money for school safety would be to hire more supervisors for in-school suspensions. Then the misbehaving students would have to do school work during suspensions, and it would still be punishment because they couldn’t associate with their friends during the school day. And parents wouldn’t have to scramble to find someone to supervise the suspended student.
If you have a school-age child or grandchild, please attend school board meetings and ask for progress reports on efforts to improve school safety. The next ECPPS Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 at H.L. Trigg Community School.
Michael R. Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.