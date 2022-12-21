It has been said that liberals care about people. They want to see benefit to people. Conservatives care about profit. That’s borne out by Republican actions in Arizona and Texas.
In 2015, Doug Ducey, Republican governor of Arizona, allowed the Arizona State Water Commission to sell 10,000 acres of land to the Saudis for $3,200 per acre, to grow alfalfa hay. On the open market, the land is worth more than twice that. Someone gave the Saudis a very sweet deal. Then in May 2016, the Saudis were allowed to lease thousands more acres, for $25 an acre. They got the water rights for free.
The Saudis need alfalfa to feed their growing herds of dairy cows, but alfalfa takes more water than any other crop, so the Saudis reasoned it is better for them to grow hay here and ship it to Saudi Arabia than to exhaust their own aquifers. Now that water has become very scarce because the American West is in a prolonged, severe drought and our own aquifers are going dry, the water used to grow alfalfa is threatening water supplies to homes in Arizona.
Western water rights are no joke. We don’t really recognize that here on the East Coast, where we have plenty of water. When the U.S. was trying to settle the West two centuries ago, the government divided western land into 160-acre sections, each having one water right — that is, only the single owner of the 160-acre section could draw water from rivers and streams. When the 160-acre tracts were subdivided for housing, the subdivision homes outside the city had to have wells. Now, with severe drought, many wells are failing. The aquifer that fed the wells is nearly dry with the Saudis watering their fields.
Neither the Saudis nor the state of Arizona is disclosing how much water is used each year. But aerial photos indicate that approximately 3,500 acres are growing alfalfa year-round. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, alfalfa requires 6.4 acre-feet of water per acre. That means the Saudis have been pumping 223,400 acre-feet of water each year for seven years. The cost of water is $122 per acre-foot. That means the Saudis have been getting more than $27 million per year in free water, while Arizona homes are running out of the precious resource.
Small farms near the Saudi land can’t survive because they can’t get enough water for their crops. Wells serving homes are going dry. When wells go dry, homeowners have to buy water from the one person in the section who has the right to pump water from streams, rivers and other sources. That person has a monopoly on water. He charges whatever the market will bear to truck water in and dump it into the dry well. He has a captive client and a profitable business. Yet we’re giving water away free to the Saudis.
Arizona Gov. Ducey knew, or should have known, that the sale of water rights to the Saudis would put enormous stress on the water table. Did the prospect of getting $32 million into the state’s coffers blind him to the danger? Or was he trying to please Donald Trump’s family, who claim friendship with the Saudis? Trump refused to sanction the Saudis for their murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the Saudis gave Jared Kushner a $2 billion loan to set up his new private equity firm. Was that to keep the water flowing?
In Texas, Shell was allowed to sell the Port Arthur refinery, the largest in the country, to the Saudis for $2 billion in 2017. So now the environmental risks of refining 600,000 barrels a day falls on us, and we have no control over who gets the finished products. Leaders in this country in 2017 sold us down the river.
Texas Republican lawmakers also allowed pharmaceutical companies to charge up to $500 a month for insulin, a life-saving drug necessary for the treatment of diabetes. The Inflation Reduction Act capped the cost at $35 a month for those on state or federal health programs, but those without that particular kind of coverage are still being gouged and Texas Republicans allow it.
Insulin was developed by Dr. Fredrick Banting, a liberal, who along with his co-two inventors sold the insulin patent in 1923 to the University of Toronto for $1 each. Banting famously said, “Insulin does not belong to me, it belongs to the world.” He wanted everyone who needed it to have access to it.
Today, a vial of insulin costs about $10 to make, but Texas pharmaceutical companies are charging up to $100. Republican corporate profiteering and price-gouging at its finest.