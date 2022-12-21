It has been said that liberals care about people. They want to see benefit to people. Conservatives care about profit. That’s borne out by Republican actions in Arizona and Texas.

In 2015, Doug Ducey, Republican governor of Arizona, allowed the Arizona State Water Commission to sell 10,000 acres of land to the Saudis for $3,200 per acre, to grow alfalfa hay. On the open market, the land is worth more than twice that. Someone gave the Saudis a very sweet deal. Then in May 2016, the Saudis were allowed to lease thousands more acres, for $25 an acre. They got the water rights for free.