...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Inflation occurs when the demand for goods and services exceeds the supply. The Federal Reserve’s solution is to reduce demand by forcing interest rates higher. The higher rates will reduce the demand for items which are typically financed, like cars and houses. And some of the workers who make these items will be laid off, further reducing demand.
In effect, their remedy for inflation is a recession. Their primary tool for fighting inflation is to increase the discount rate, which is the interest rate the Federal Reserve charges banks.
But an alternative approach to reduce inflation is to increase the supply of goods and services. Labor and oil are the principal shortages in the current economy. But the Biden Administration has incentivized people to sit on their couches rather than go to work, and has restricted production of oil and natural gas.
The U.S. Department of the Interior has failed several times to conduct quarterly sales of oil and gas leases for offshore and federal lands as required by the Mineral Leasing Act. Many existing permits to drill on federal lands go unused because they are useless without accompanying permits to build access roads and pipelines, and the Biden Administration is slow-walking those permits.
The costs of oil and natural gas are major drivers of inflation. Gasoline prices have dropped a little because people are driving less, but diesel fuel prices are still 38% higher than last year. Most goods are delivered by diesel trucks and trains, so diesel fuel prices directly affect the cost of nearly everything.
And oil prices directly affect manufacturing costs. For example, most household products contain plastic, which is made from oil. Factories run on electricity, and rates are increasing due to the higher costs of fossil fuels.
Higher farming costs are a major cause of skyrocketing food prices. Nitrogen fertilizer is produced from natural gas, which is why fertilizer prices have doubled over the last year. And most farm tractors and other equipment run on diesel fuel.
The Biden Administration claims that the economy is in the midst of a transformation to “clean” energy. But wind turbines only generate power when a breeze blows, and solar panels only work when the sun shines. So there must be baseload power plants, which mostly burn fossil fuels.
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are cited as an example of the new green economy, but where does the power come from? EVs only move the exhaust pipe from the car to the electricity powerplants. And asphalt is made from fossil fuels, so without oil, what will the EVs drive on? Making concrete actually produces much more CO2 gases than does asphalt.
One of the major reasons for the labor shortage is the retirement of baby boomers, who were born to soldiers returning home after World War II. Regulations and income tax laws discourage people from working once they begin drawing social security benefits.
If they have not reached the full retirement age (over 66), the Social Security Administration will reduce their check by 50% of what they earn over $19,560. Once they reach full retirement age, their check is only reduced by a third of their excess earnings. This policy is counterproductive because all workers pay into the Social Security fund regardless of their age, and it contributes to the labor shortage.
Email your congressman to demand that they change these policies which are damaging our economy. Go to House.gov and click on “Representatives” to find the webpage for your congressman. Then click on “Contact” to send an email — which is really an online form rather than email.
Michael R. Worthington is an unaffiliated voter living in Pasquotank County.