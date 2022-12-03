Inflation occurs when the demand for goods and services exceeds the supply. The Federal Reserve’s solution is to reduce demand by forcing interest rates higher. The higher rates will reduce the demand for items which are typically financed, like cars and houses. And some of the workers who make these items will be laid off, further reducing demand.

In effect, their remedy for inflation is a recession. Their primary tool for fighting inflation is to increase the discount rate, which is the interest rate the Federal Reserve charges banks.