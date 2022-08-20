The IRS posted job openings for armed special agents. Some media outlets expressed alarm in light of the bill signed by President Joe Biden this week which adds $80 billion to the IRS budget over ten years to double the size of the agency.
IRS special agents are sworn law enforcement officers who investigate criminal cases, so of course they are armed. This is nothing new because the IRS Criminal Investigations branch was founded over 100 years ago.
Often IRS special agents work in tandem with other law enforcement agencies because they can access bank records without a subpoena. Remember that Al Capone went to prison for income tax evasion rather than for murder or bootlegging. And like Capone, criminals often get tripped up by tax laws.
For example, two men in Broward County, Florida were arrested for using a shell corporation to commit tax fraud. Construction companies paid the shell corporation for “contract labor,” and then the shell corporation paid the workers in cash after taking a 3.5% cut.
The shell corporation evaded payroll taxes. The Social Security tax rate is 7.65% of payroll, and the employer is responsible for withholding another 7.65% from workers’ pay, for a total of 15.3% of payroll. Over $7.4 million was run through the shell corporation in the Florida case in just four months, cheating the federal government out of over $1 million in social security taxes.
The two men who hatched this scheme were undocumented migrants, and the workers were undocumented, too. The men knew that the workers wouldn’t snitch on them because that would expose a worker’s own undocumented status.
Anyone can set up a corporation without being a U.S. citizen. Then the corporation can obtain a taxpayer identification number to use when doing business. And if a corporation declares bankruptcy, the shareholders are not liable for the business’s debts. However, the managers of a business are personally responsible for federal payroll taxes and withholdings.
The basic concept is not illegal. In this region, legitimate labor contractors provide hands to harvest crops like cabbages or potatoes. They recruit the workers, house them in a labor camp, and are responsible for payroll taxes.
The Social Security Administration maintains a “suspense account” for amounts listed on payroll returns for workers whose names and social security numbers do not match their records. Due to some workers using another person’s social security number, the account total increased from $188.9 billion in 2000 to $1.9 trillion in 2021.
Individuals who pay workers for occasional services, like landscaping or house cleaning, do not have to collect social security numbers or file payroll tax reports. But businesses do, and they will likely face increased scrutiny of payroll and contract labor by the new IRS agents.
Most ordinary people probably will not face a greater chance of a tax audit from the additional 87,000 IRS employees. Taxpayer service may actually improve from additional staff to answer phones, enter data, etc.
And the act specifically authorizes 300 new positions paying about $250,000, so the IRS intends to recruit more tax attorneys to audit big businesses. But many of the new IRS agents will be straight out of college, so they will deal with simple tax issues like mileage deductions or Earned Income Tax Credits.
Simple tax issues are often handled through “letter audits.” But the administration has pledged that the act will not increase tax audits on people with $400,000 or less household income, so they will probably change the name to something like “letter inquires” or “letter verification.” It’s going to be interesting to see how this plays out.
Michael Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.