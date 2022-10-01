...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
I’m sure you have heard the expression “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” and it is obviously good advice.
I had the good fortune of being in the construction business a few years ago and viewing first-hand the superb talents of many dedicated craftsmen, such as carpenters. I was intrigued by the story of an elderly carpenter who was ready to retire.
He wanted to live a more leisurely life with his wife and family. The contractor was sorry to see his good worker go, and asked if he would build just one more house before leaving.
The carpenter said, “Yes,” but over time it became apparent that his heart was not in this endeavor, and he resorted to shoddy workmanship and the use of inferior materials.
When he finished the house his employer came and handed the front-door key to him and said, “This is your house, my gift to you.”
The carpenter was shocked. What a shame! If he had known he was building his own house, he would have done it differently.
So it is with many of us. We build our lives, a day at a time, often putting less than our best into the effort. Then, one day, we realize that we have to live in this house that we have built, and we wish we could go back and do it differently, because the attitudes and choices we make today help build the house we will live in tomorrow.
Here’s another example of how important it is for us to be persistent and aware of our surroundings: A pessimist, an optimist, and a literalist go hunting together. They make camp and agree that one will go hunting while two stay at camp.
The pessimist asks to go first, thinking there won’t be anything to hunt and wanting to just get it over with. He leaves camp and returns several hours later with a young deer.
“Wow,” exclaimed the others, “How did you get that?” “Well,” the pessimist answered gloomily, “I found some tracks, and after walking some distance on the tracks I saw the deer and I shot him.”
“That doesn’t sound so bad,” exclaimed the optimist, as he left the camp to go hunting.
In a short while he returned, dragging a ten-point Buck behind him. “That’s amazing,” cried the others, “How on earth did you manage that?” The optimist smiled and said, “Well, I found some tracks, followed them, and shot myself a ten-point buck!”
“This is going to be so easy,” said the literalist. “You’ve both shown me exactly what I need to do, so I’m bound to have the best kill of all,” and with that the literalist left the camp.
Hours passed, night fell, and morning came, with no sign of the literalist. The other two became very worried and decided to go look for him, but just before they left, the literalist appeared. He dragged himself along the ground, beaten and bloodied.
“What happened?” cried the pessimist and the optimist. “I don’t understand,” gasped the literalist, “I did exactly what you both did. I found some tracks, I followed the tracks, and ‘Boom!, I got hit by a train!”
In closing: A distraught senior citizen phoned her doctor’s office. “Is it true,” she wanted to know, “that the medication you prescribed for me has to be taken for the rest of my life?”
“Yes, I’m afraid so,” said her doctor.
There was a moment of silence before the lady replied, “I’m wondering, then, just how serious my condition is, because this prescription is marked “no refills.”
Have a wondrous day!
Reece Gardner served as president and treasurer of three corporations, including Gardner Construction, Inc. in Elizabeth City and Kinston. He also was an instructor and regional manager for Dale Carnegie Training for many years and a candidate for U.S. Congress. He can be reached at 252-933-3786 or rbgej@aol.com.