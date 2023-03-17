It was widely reported when California Congressman Kevin McCarthy was desperately trying to win the House speakership that he made a lot of promises to congressional Republicans to win their votes. No one outside of McCarthy’s close circle knew what, exactly, was promised to whom, but some of those promises are now coming to light.

McCarthy gave more than 41,000 hours of Capitol Police security footage to Fox News for the express goal of downplaying the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That action is designed to help Trumpist GOP candidates — and FOX News — overcome the black eye the insurrection and their continued support of Donald Trump has given them.