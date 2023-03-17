...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 PM
EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From noon today to 2 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Column: J6 whitewash part of McCarthy's speakership debt
It was widely reported when California Congressman Kevin McCarthy was desperately trying to win the House speakership that he made a lot of promises to congressional Republicans to win their votes. No one outside of McCarthy’s close circle knew what, exactly, was promised to whom, but some of those promises are now coming to light.
McCarthy gave more than 41,000 hours of Capitol Police security footage to Fox News for the express goal of downplaying the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That action is designed to help Trumpist GOP candidates — and FOX News — overcome the black eye the insurrection and their continued support of Donald Trump has given them.
There is legitimate legal question whether McCarthy had authority to give Capital Police video tapes to Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson. Those tapes do not belong to McCarthy and Congress did not vote to release them. Moreover, Capitol Police are employees of the federal government, which has specific rules about releasing government data that may very well conflict with McCarthy’s actions.
Carlson’s efforts to mislead his audience with cherry-picked clips of videos is an obvious attempt rewrite history, but some GOP leaders are uncomfortable with McCarthy’s decision to release police tapes to a network already seen as promoting Trump. Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell quickly distanced himself from the action.
The clips Fox News is releasing are designed to show a non-violent crowd, says investigative reporter Amy Goodman. It backfires, however, when one realizes that some of the rioters are wearing combat gear and wielding flag poles and bear spray. They were certainly not non-violent sightseers. They were breaking windows and doors and carrying off items stolen from Capitol offices.
Farnoush Amiri, congressional reporter for The Associated Press, agrees the new effort is designed to reframe the deadly Capitol attack. Carlson is using the videos to try to explain why Fox News called the insurrection “a peaceful protest.”
In their zeal to dismiss the insurrectionists as peaceful sightseers and defend Fox viewers from the legal consequences of what Amiri calls the “violent, grueling siege” that was the Capitol insurrection, Trump Republicans are trying to “claw back” the perceptions of the deadly attack, which the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol thoroughly documented with video and testimony.
State Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the J6 committee, called McCarthy’s actions “a dereliction of duty, which shows that it is more important to McCarthy to give in to a Fox host who spews lies and propaganda than to protect the Capitol.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the Carlson episode, “one of the most shameful hours we have ever seen on television.” The show’s portrayal “was an insult to every single police officer who served at the Capitol that day. Non violent? Ask the family of Brian Sicknick.”
The effort dovetails with expected testimony in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against Fox News, now set for trial next month. Fox has been sued for $1.6 billion by Dominion for knowingly lying about the accuracy of Dominion’s voting machines.
Rupert Murdoch, CEO of the Fox News empire, testified in depositions that he knew Trump’s claims that he won the election were false, but his prime-time commentators Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham continued to spew lies to their audiences.
Fox News is now having to explain why its own internal fact-checker, Kristin Fischer, was reprimanded by Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott for reporting that Trump’s claims that the election was stolen were, in fact, false. NPR reports that Scott said, “I can’t keep defending these reporters who don’t understand our viewers and how to handle stories.” Fischer responded, “I’m being punished for doing my job. Literally, that’s it.”
Depositions in the Dominion lawsuit reveal that Carlson actually despised Donald Trump, but Fox feared losing their “deranged cash cow,” so Carlson collaborated with the Trump team on a voter fraud story that they knew was a lie.
MSNBC news host Chris Hayes shares an interesting aspect of Fox News’ position on reporting, revealed by emails: that Carlson came up with the attack on Dominion by claiming that four dead people voted in the 2020 election. Subsequently it was revealed that three of the four voters were alive. The fourth died after the election. A screen grab from an email exchange referencing Trump campaign principal Stephen Miller five days after the election shows Carlson asking, “Do we have enough dead people for tonight?” The responder said, “I think Miller told me they might drop more names.”
Murdoch has admitted that Fox was “uniquely positioned to state the message that the election was not stolen.” But they didn’t, says Matthew Sheffield, a former right wing-media consultant, because Fox News believes that its’ own viewers are “uninformed simpletons — and is constantly working to pander to them.”
So now we know: monetizing mob outrage is what drives Fox News.