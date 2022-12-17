Readers under 60 won’t remember a young Bruce Biggs struggling to keep his new Cadillac dealership open in the face of a 21.5 percent prime interest rate 40 years ago.

That was back in the early 1980s when then Federal Reserve Bank chairman, the late Paul Volcker, was tasked with killing double-digit inflation. He did it by pushing interest rates up to slow the economy, and, boy, did he ever.