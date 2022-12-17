...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Readers under 60 won’t remember a young Bruce Biggs struggling to keep his new Cadillac dealership open in the face of a 21.5 percent prime interest rate 40 years ago.
That was back in the early 1980s when then Federal Reserve Bank chairman, the late Paul Volcker, was tasked with killing double-digit inflation. He did it by pushing interest rates up to slow the economy, and, boy, did he ever.
Mortgage rates zoomed to 18 percent around here, and home sales ground to a halt. New car loans were available at nearly 15 percent; used cars at 19 percent.
I was a rookie “financial consultant” in 1983, peddling bonds to yield-hungry investors who scorned stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 777 in August 1982 (Not a typo. It’s around 34,000 now), causing investors to swear off equities.
We had 30-year, non-callable US Treasury bonds for sale paying 15 percent interest, backed by the “full faith and credit” of the federal government.
“Why would I lock up my money for 30 years at 15 percent when my money market checking account is paying 16.25 percent and one-year CDs are 18 percent?” a client asked me.
He could have enjoyed a fixed return of 15 percent annually until eight years ago by which time, Volcker’s job long accomplished, rates had plummeted to 3.3 percent. Stocks soared, making people like me look smart when we were merely lucky. Low-rate mortgages issued to borrowers of marginal credit quality caused real estate to rocket, until it didn’t in 2007.
Mr. Volcker’s successors lowered interest rates further to “stimulate” our way out of the ensuing panic until they briefly touched negative territory in 2019, marking the end of a nearly 40-year bull market in bonds.
A group of us were discussing Elizabeth City downtown’s impressive transformation over the past three years in the face of a COVID pandemic. We have three craft breweries, several new restaurants, nine boutiques, residential projects for hundreds of people and landmarks repurposed into bodegas, cozy offices and intriguing shops. Parking can be difficult to find on Friday and Saturday nights.
Who is responsible for this? Energetic and omnipresent Debbie Malenfant, the executive director of Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc., was often mentioned, along with Richmond developer J.D. Lewis and Co., craft brewer Tommy Reese, mother-daughter developer team Dana Rabon and Carlee Goldston, and assorted Realtor/entrepreneurs in their 30s and 40s.
I nominated Jerome Powell.
“Jerome, who?” asked a table mate. “Is he the new economic developer? Has he joined the Chamber of Commerce?” asked another.
Powell is chair of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee, which oversaw the low interest rate, cheap money policy of the COVID era.
Three percent mortgages are cheap enough to make commercial projects look viable that would not pass muster in a normal rate environment. Now interest rates are headed back up, probably not to 20 percent, but high enough to do real damage to the economy in the effort to reverse the highest inflation in 40 years.
Congress continues to pour gasoline on the inflation fire. Seniors like me are getting an unconscionable 8.7 percent increase in our Social Security payments beginning in January. Hardworking railway employees had to threaten a nationwide strike to get a deal inferior to what I’ll receive to stay home. We just had to wait for the Social Security algorithm to spit out the new cost-of-living increase with no need for a congressional vote. Congress has much of the federal budget on autopilot. Imagine that: $104 billion in new annual spending without a vote.
I’m sure I will spend some of my new Social Security loot dining and shopping downtown. Thank you, Jerome Powell, for the opportunity.
Remember, what the Fed giveth, the Fed can take away.
Doug Gardner does not pay interest on debt in the Weeksville section of Pasquotank County.