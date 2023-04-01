Jesus Christ did not have PowerPoint decks, whiteboards or glossy colored handouts.
Yet, we still remember what he had to say about how to live 2,000 years later.
Who remembers what the point was of the last technology-festooned corporate retreat or civic club speech?
Jesus was a master of public speaking. The institutional Christian churches that survive in 2023 are a testament to the effectiveness of knowing how to make a concise point by speaking to small groups.
We should remember that as we lavish ever more money on technology in schools and offices.
Companies pay consultants millions to craft corporate mission statements. Jesus nailed it in 11 words, as reported in the Gospel of Matthew 7:12: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
Then there are the colleges and universities, vacation destinations and celebrities paid millions to pitch a panoply of products with catalogs and clever advertisements. The Christian church is peddling forgiveness. Luke summed it up in 11 paragraphs of the parable of the prodigal son, concluding, “…he was lost and now is found.”
CEOs looking to rally the troops to go out and serve their customers could look at Christ’s parable of the Good Samaritan, who showed the robbery victim mercy. “You go, and do likewise.” Sweet and simple in 13 paragraphs taking 90 seconds.
The Wall Street Journal last month had a lengthy story about necessary technology skills (16 of them) every entry level worker should have, plus Tech 201 skills (17 more) for the advanced. All this is to persuade customers to buy stuff.
Courses on LinkedIn, like learning the OWASP Top 10, becoming intimate with Power B1 and proficiency in speaking SQL and Python code, are more popular than critical thinking, which placed 20th.
“One of the big things that I knew that I needed to strengthen was my presentation (and) delivery skills,” Melissa Barron, a 2022 master’s of business administration graduate from the University of Texas at Austin, told the Journal. She works in strategy for grocery giant H-E-B. Her job involves building a lot of sophisticated decks in Microsoft PowerPoint, including advanced features like videos and custom colors. She sometimes turns to online design program Canva to create graphics.
To sell groceries?
Toastmasters International has been around for almost 100 years, helping 4 million people become comfortable speaking before a group. Membership is down 23 percent from its peak of 364,000 in 2019.
Our struggling K-12 public school system in Pasquotank County advertises five different electronic avenues of communication on its website. If you call district offices, you can still get a live speaker to come to your organization’s meeting where questions and answers might shed more light on an issue than any social media app.
Jesus’ speaker’s bureau of 11 Apostles spread the Gospel throughout the known world after his death. They had no laptops, no overhead projectors or fancy websites. They used just their voices in front of a few or a multitude.
I hesitate to mention Gene Simmons and the flamboyant rock band KISS in the same sentence as Jesus Christ. Like Jesus, Simmons knew how to spread the band’s popularity: Keep It Simple, Stupid.
Doug Gardner tries to keep it simple in Weeksville.