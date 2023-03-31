...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. For the
Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt
and rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon
to 9 AM EDT Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday
morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
Column: Kelly reminds us why Trump shouldn't be president
As Donald Trump tries to launch a campaign to regain the presidency, it is vital that we remember who he was as president. “Dumb, immoral, ignorant and lazy,” says New York Times correspondent Michael Schmidt, quoting retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly, former chief of staff to Trump, in the addendum to his book, “Donald Trump v. The United States.”
Kelly revealed to Schmidt that he originally thought that Trump’s problem in the first six months of his administration was that he was not properly staffed to protect against foolish actions and announcements. But when he actually began to work with the president, he was shocked to learn that the problem was not the staff.
The problem was Trump himself: “Trump was far dumber, more immoral and ignorant and lazy” than he ever thought, Kelly said. The former chief of staff revealed that he didn’t have high expectations about Trump when he accepted the position of working for him, but he was still shocked at what he found — most seriously about Trump’s rhetoric about Korea’s dictator, Kim Jong-un.
Kelly says that he first tried to appeal to Trump’s sense of compassion for the thousands of people who might die if Kim Jong-un decided to bomb South Korea. Trump was unmoved about the death of innocents.
Kelly said he then appealed to the damage that could be done to our economy if Trump continued to taunt Kim. “Trump didn’t appreciate that,” says Schmidt. “It didn’t connect with Trump.”
Kelly then suggested to Trump that he make Kim his friend. “You can be the deal maker. No one has done this,” Kelly said, appealing to Trump’s ego. That’s how Trump’s “love letters” to Kim came about.
Kelly said he realized “within a few days,” that the president he served is far more limited and potentially dangerous than he ever thought, and at that point, there was no one else to call. “He basically spent the next 18 months trying to manage Trump as much as he could,” says Schmidt, referring to Kelly.
Interviewing Schmidt, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said: “It’s the indifference to the consequences of his actions being the deaths of thousands that I’ve never seen so starkly,” she said. “We knew Trump wanted to nuke Mexico, and that he wanted to put spikes in the wall he wanted to build on the southern border, but it’s his indifference to the horrors of war” that was shocking.
Of course, one must remember that Trump once said soldiers who died on D-Day were “losers,” and that he asked, during a remembrance ceremony for U.S. soldiers killed in battle in France, “what did they have to gain” from dying? And that Trump said he didn’t think John McCain, who spent five tortuous years in a POW detention cage in Vietnam, was a hero, because “he got caught.”
Very few prospective GOP candidates have begun a campaign for 2024. It is said that they are holding back because Trump is doing such a good job of destroying his own candidacy. They are content to allow him to continue to shoot himself in the foot.
But in truth, there are no really good presidential candidates in the GOP. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is exploring a bid for president, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have come under fire for busing immigrants, in the dead of winter, from the southern border to northern cities without adequate food, clothing or advance warning to those cities’ mayors. The busings were described as “depraved” and “inhumane.”
Fake brochures promised the immigrants cash assistance, food, job training/placement, help with housing and more to lure them onto two planes for flights to Martha’s Vineyard. DeSantis’ cruel hoax, taking advantage of people who have nothing, was pure evil.
Abbott sent more than 9,000 immigrants to Washington, D.C. and New York. More than 100 inadequately clothed men, women and children were sent by bus to the D.C. home of Vice President Kamala Harris on Christmas Eve, in 18-degree weather, with no notice to the mayor, who had to scramble to find them shelter and food.
To the surprise of DeSantis and Abbott, the people of Martha’s Vineyard and D.C. opened their homes and hearts to the immigrants to care for them until permanent lodging and work could be found.
This is the real America, kind and caring. This is who we are.