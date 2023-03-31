As Donald Trump tries to launch a campaign to regain the presidency, it is vital that we remember who he was as president. “Dumb, immoral, ignorant and lazy,” says New York Times correspondent Michael Schmidt, quoting retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly, former chief of staff to Trump, in the addendum to his book, “Donald Trump v. The United States.”

Kelly revealed to Schmidt that he originally thought that Trump’s problem in the first six months of his administration was that he was not properly staffed to protect against foolish actions and announcements. But when he actually began to work with the president, he was shocked to learn that the problem was not the staff.