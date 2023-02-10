When looking forward to the 2024 presidential elections, Democrats have a huge problem: they don’t want Joe Biden with his awful approval ratings leading the party over the cliff, and there’s no one on their weak bench to take his place.

Kamala Harris? Her ratings are even worse than Biden’s. Gavin Newsome? Nobody wants California to be the model for the rest of the country. Hillary Clinton? God, no, not again. Michelle Obama? Mayor Pete? Elizabeth Warren? Bernie Sanders? Yikes!

Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.