I should have returned from a summer trip to Canada and Alaska via Texas.
Crossing the border illegally at the Rio Grande is easier than a tax-paying citizen getting back into the country via the People’s Republic of Seattle.
Travelers on a cruise to British Columbia and Alaska’s panhandle were advised to bring a passport, other photographic proof of identify, proof of COVID vaccination and boosting, along with ArriveCan paperwork containing all of this and our complete itinerary and purpose for the trip in print and electronic form.
At the Seattle-Tacoma Airport, American citizens removed our shoes, belts, cash, phones and keys into Transportation Security Administration bins before receiving a full-body X-ray. TSA did not like the look of my scan, so they pulled me aside to be wanded for good measure.
“Probably my titanium right hip,” I volunteered helpfully, as TSA waved its magic wand. “No, the machine doesn’t like horizontal zippers,” the taciturn agent explained, pointing to my shorts. A colleague five feet away missed the grenade-shaped metal water bottle in my knapsack.
The northern border is secure.
Our incoherent Vice President Kamala Harris declares that the southern border is “secure.” Anyone knows this is manifestly untrue if they see occasional videos on CNN and MSNBC. At least 7,000 illegal immigrants daily cross the border into Texas: 2 million this year. New York City and Washington, D.C. ask for National Guard help to deal with a total of 17,000 of these immigrants bused in from the South over months.
Fifty were dropped into Martha’s Vineyard last summer where former President Barack Obama has an estate. Obama didn’t offer his digs as a temporary way station for the newcomers. Instead, they were bused promptly off the island to a military base.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden declares that the COVID pandemic is “over,” even as he keeps many COVID protocols in place. Coast Guard rescuers get a congratulatory call from Uncle Joe one day and walking papers the next month for refusing COVID vaccines.
Bartenders and wait staff at SeaTac Airport speared lemon wedges for iced tea with four-inch wooden toothpicks, lest they risk transmitting COVID with their bare hands.
I held up one of these miniature bayonets and asked my waitress how she smuggled it past TSA.
Attention Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of Homeland Security: drunken terrorists are practicing close order drills with sharp, wooden toothpicks in the cocktail lounge.
Immigrants are good for our country. My ancestors came from the British Isles and from the Middle East before that. Migrants are disproportionally self-employed and younger than the average American. They are entrepreneurial risk takers who work hard.
New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman had it about right when he said, with respect to the border, that we need a long, tall fence with a big gate.
We cannot let everyone into the country anywhere they choose, whenever they like without at least as thorough a check as taxpayers get at the airport. Could not some of the $6.5 trillion in COVID relief have paid for more immigration judges to speed the processing of migrants or built fenced compounds to hold them prior to deportation? Instead, we spend a fortune on TSA civil servants accruing lifetime pensions and health care to irritate American tourists at the airport.
Our TSA ordeal concluded, we were handed over to the private sector where United Airlines departed precisely when scheduled for the trip home.
As we flew east from Seattle to New York City at 10 miles per minute, transiting a continent in under five hours, I thought maybe I was too impatient. I marveled at how far we’ve come since Tamsen Donner of Elizabeth City made her fateful cross-country trip in 1846-47. Most of my fellow passengers dozed during our “red eye” flight while stewards handed out coffee and biscotti to the rest of us.
It took the Donner party five months to walk to the West Coast from Missouri. They were marooned by 20 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, and had to eat some of their fellow travelers along the way.
How fortunate we are today, whether we are citizens hassled by bureaucrats or illegal immigrants.
Doug Gardner migrated to Elizabeth City in 1978.