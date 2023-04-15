Many of us have long wondered why anyone in their right mind would support Donald Trump after all the harm he has done to our country. We’ve always known it’s about anger from those who don’t think they’re getting their share, and about the permission people get from Trump to express their anger. It’s also about the fear that Trump, Fox News and right-wing media crazies like Alex Jones instill daily.
Trump’s historic indictment on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records in the first degree should make it clear that Trump has broken the law. But the inexplicable fealty of his die-hard supporters tells us that for some there is an undefendable lack of common sense. Because they don’t understand the basis for the charges against Trump, they believe the claims are trivial. They are not. But it is true that the charges in New York are far from the most serious charges facing Trump.
If one talks with Trump supporters at his rallies, as Jordan Klepper has, it becomes clear that many don’t know why they support Trump. The most uncomplicated reason is they recognize a commonality with Trump. The relationship between Trump and his groupies is symbiotic, based on anger, fear, and a desperate need for attention. Being a part of his army of radicals gives them a feeling of power totally lacking in their real lives. Trump, in turn, uses the power in their numbers for his own political ends.
Trump has an almost feral instinct for recognizing frustration and feelings of powerlessness and inadequacy in his crowds. He senses their need and he fills it by telling them they are important. He tells them he loves them. He tells them they are good people, even when they commit heinous acts like breaking into the Capitol and attacking police officers. He gives them absolution for their bad acts. He validates them. They draw a sense of power from Trump, and Trump uses their numbers to claim power for himself. It’s a symbiotic relationship.
Most of Trump’s violent supporters are men. Not denying the presence of women in the crowds, most violence comes from men. Because rapid technological change in our society in the past two decades has disproportionately affected the work lives of non-college educated men, there is a lot of free-floating anger and frustration with “the way things are” among this group.
Feeling they don’t matter, they lash out at a world where some fear they can no longer compete. The rules have changed. Work is no longer based on male strength and endurance, but on intelligence and education, where women can compete on level ground. The totems of success in their fathers’ generation are gone.
Success for men used to be measured by a man going to work every day “bringing home the bacon” and coming home to a meal the stay-at-home wife prepared and served promptly at 6 p.m. But now, it is most often both spouses who work, sharing housework and child rearing.
Our standard of living has reached such heights that many men can no longer support their families alone. Wives have to work. Some men have been displaced by women in the workforce, and to them it feels emasculating. Feelings of failure and inadequacy lead them to join violent, male-dominated organizations like the Proud Boys. It’s the mainstreaming of aggressive pseudo-military culture.
Sociologist Dr. Michael Kimmel says that many of these men have a sense of “aggrieved entitlement.” They think other people are getting things they should be entitled to. It results in a belligerent attitude and aggressive behavior. These are the very people Trump appeals to.
It’s not just men, of course, who are angry. Recent political issues have exposed a lot of angry women, too. But most women’s anger centers around issues of bodily autonomy and equal pay for equal work, and their anger is justifiable.
These are the men who want to decide what women can do with their own bodies, who want to bar women from accessing reproductive care. It’s an assertion of male dominance over women, and it is the basis of much sexual harassment in the workplace. It has devolved into prohibitions on abortion in some states, even in cases where the health of the mother could be at risk. It is an unsustainable Republican world view. The world has changed and we’re not going back.
Republicans better get on the train. It’s leaving the station.