Many of us have long wondered why anyone in their right mind would support Donald Trump after all the harm he has done to our country. We’ve always known it’s about anger from those who don’t think they’re getting their share, and about the permission people get from Trump to express their anger. It’s also about the fear that Trump, Fox News and right-wing media crazies like Alex Jones instill daily.

Trump’s historic indictment on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records in the first degree should make it clear that Trump has broken the law. But the inexplicable fealty of his die-hard supporters tells us that for some there is an undefendable lack of common sense. Because they don’t understand the basis for the charges against Trump, they believe the claims are trivial. They are not. But it is true that the charges in New York are far from the most serious charges facing Trump.