Elizabeth City is embroiled in a financial crisis. The latest audit report identified 13 significant weaknesses in accounting controls, including basic failures such as not reconciling bank statements. And state Treasurer Dale Folwell recently sent a letter requesting that the city voluntarily turn over control of city finances to the Local Government Commission, which his department oversees. City Council has refused to relinquish control, but the LGC has the power to assume control anyway.
Already the Greg W. Isley CPA firm is going through the city’s accounting records to put them in order. They have to do so because the books were too disorganized to be audited, and the auditing firm can’t fix the books because they can’t audit their own work. So why not let the CPA firm act as the city’s finance officer until city personnel are ready to take on the task?
I live outside the city limits, but I am afraid that the collapse of the city government would undermine the local economy because many businesses are within the city. And Elizabeth City provides water and electrical services for miles beyond the city limits, including to the U.S. Coast Guard Base.
The best chance to avoid disaster is to elect sensible city officials. Municipal elections are scheduled biennially in odd-numbered years, so the next municipal elections will be held Oct. 10. The last municipal elections were scheduled for October 2021 but were delayed until May 2022 due to redistricting, which is why current city officials are serving an abbreviated term of office.
October may seem a long time away, but the candidate filing period runs from July 7-21, which is only a couple of months from now. Candidates for City Council must live in the ward in which they run, and mayoral candidates must live in the city. Prospective candidates must file a form and pay a small filing fee at the office of the Pasquotank County Board of Elections, so contact them for details.
Voters should re-elect City Council members who wanted to cooperate with the LGC, and vote out the ones who didn’t. In one key event, the City Council voted to rehire the previously fired city manager after the LGC strongly advised against the move. Search online for “Elizabeth City rehires manager” to read who voted to rehire him. And the city has gone against LGC’s advice at other times.
Discuss the city’s crisis with friends and acquaintances at churches, civic organizations, and workplaces. Host a ward meeting at your home or in a community building. Once I hosted a neighborhood meeting in my backyard on a Saturday afternoon. We hand-delivered invitations explaining the issues, my deck served as the podium, we set a rain date, and it was BYOLC (bring your own lawn chair).
Municipal elections are nonpartisan, so political parties don’t help with the campaigns. Hence, candidates should form campaign committees before filing in July. Other interested residents can serve on committees, work as campaign volunteers, and contribute money. The key to winning city elections is getting supporters to the polls because turnouts for municipal elections are much lower than for statewide and national elections held on even-numbered years.
Reform candidates should run together on a ticket. The campaign committees for different candidates could share the costs of running advertisements and mailing flyers for the whole ticket. And volunteers will be needed to register new voters, stuff envelopes with campaign literature, put up yard signs, and call people to encourage them to vote. It’s time for civic-minded people in Elizabeth City to step up to the plate to save the city.
Michael R. Worthington is an unaffiliated voter who lives in Pasquotank County.