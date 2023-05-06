Elizabeth City is embroiled in a financial crisis. The latest audit report identified 13 significant weaknesses in accounting controls, including basic failures such as not reconciling bank statements. And state Treasurer Dale Folwell recently sent a letter requesting that the city voluntarily turn over control of city finances to the Local Government Commission, which his department oversees. City Council has refused to relinquish control, but the LGC has the power to assume control anyway.

Already the Greg W. Isley CPA firm is going through the city’s accounting records to put them in order. They have to do so because the books were too disorganized to be audited, and the auditing firm can’t fix the books because they can’t audit their own work. So why not let the CPA firm act as the city’s finance officer until city personnel are ready to take on the task?