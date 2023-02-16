“A choice between normal and crazy,“ said Sarah Huckabee Sanders in response to President Biden’s State of the Union speech, apparently appealing for new leadership in the GOP.

But much of the GOP, like Sanders, is still supporting the MAGA crazies. “Biden,” says John Stoerer, writing for Raw Story, “swapped hot-rocks fascism for stone-cold liberalism,” in his speech, and gave the GOP a “real good beatdown.” The Hill called the speech “old school Biden — nimble, crafty and quick to punch back.” Former President Trump said of Biden: “He ended the evening far stronger than he began. Give him credit for that.”