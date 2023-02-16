...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO
10 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
“A choice between normal and crazy,“ said Sarah Huckabee Sanders in response to President Biden’s State of the Union speech, apparently appealing for new leadership in the GOP.
But much of the GOP, like Sanders, is still supporting the MAGA crazies. “Biden,” says John Stoerer, writing for Raw Story, “swapped hot-rocks fascism for stone-cold liberalism,” in his speech, and gave the GOP a “real good beatdown.” The Hill called the speech “old school Biden — nimble, crafty and quick to punch back.” Former President Trump said of Biden: “He ended the evening far stronger than he began. Give him credit for that.”
Some in the GOP want to discontinue Social Security — “sunsetting,” in Washington parlance — pandering to the rich, who don’t need it, and the ignorant, who resent paying into the system. They want Social Security to be there for them when they come of age, of course. Then it becomes an earned benefit, not an entitlement they protested during their working years.
The GOP seems hell bent on returning to the “good ole’ days” of poverty and deprivation, when the elderly poor were put in poor houses because they had no money and nowhere to go and could no longer work.
In response to the dire need left over from the previous Republican administration, President Franklin Roosevelt passed the first Social Security measure in 1935, when the country was mired in the Great Depression, and more than 50% of the elderly were impoverished, hungry, homeless and hopeless. It was the right thing to do, and he did it.
The previous president, Republican Herbert Hoover, failed to support social programs, even as the disparity between rich and poor became so great as to threaten the very tenets of our democracy. He had licked the boots of the rich industrialists to ascend to the presidency, and they owned him — just as big corporations and the rich own the GOP today.
The rich wanted then — and they want now — to maintain their stranglehold on the American economy by paying low wages for unstable and often unsafe work. Unregulated banks offered low interest rates in what amounted to a giant Ponzi scheme. Many borrowed to invest in the stock market, because they were told it was the path to riches. No one was paying attention to the desperate plight of the working poor. When the stock market crashed, banks closed and people lost their money and their homes. The country was thrown into the Great Depression.
To preserve the riches of the “robber barons,” who became rich through ruthless and sometimes unscrupulous business practices in the late 19th century, the rich had used political power to maintain their privileged position through the big-business support of the Republican party.
Today we are careening toward economic disaster, compliments of the GOP, which wants to shut down the federal government by refusing to deal with our debt ceiling. We fail to reckon with the truth: that the federal deficit’s growth during the four years of Trump’s presidency ranks as the third-biggest increase, relative to the size of the economy, of any U.S. presidential administration.
Now Republicans want to reduce the deficit by cutting social programs like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. They want to reduce already drastically low taxes on rich corporations. They want to cut the number of IRS workers to eliminate audits of rich corporations and rich persons. They want to institute a flat tax, whereby everyone would pay the same percentage. A flat tax is extremely regressive, which means it falls heaviest on the poor. Same old Republican shenanigans: the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.
It is an historical fact that Republicans grow the deficit and leave the Democrats to deal with it. It is also a fact that rich corporations and their influential lobbyists care little for anything beyond their own self-interest.
“Let them eat cake,“ said Marie Antoinette, the last Queen of France, when told that the poor had no bread. Then came the French Revolution, followed by the recognition that social programs are necessary elements of a successful society.
We are not all born equal — some of us have advantages of family wealth or status, and some have rare talents. But it is the middle class that provides stability. A rich/poor dichotomy is not sustainable. The middle class holds the power of the purse, exercised by the power of our vote for leaders who govern with care and concern for the welfare of the American people.