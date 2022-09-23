Donald Trump’s malfeasance and misfeasance — his intentional and unintentional acts against the law — are coming to light with the results of the FBI search of his home. One hopes he will be held accountable for the serious harm he may have done to our democracy. His illegal acts without consequence have inspired unscrupulous followers all around the country to commit misdeeds.

A Trump fraudster was caught putting “Made in USA” labels on their Chinese-made garments. Far-right apparel company “Lions Not Sheep” was ordered to pay a fine of $211,335 by the Federal Trade Commission after being caught replacing “Made in China” labels on its’ apparel with “Made in USA” labels.