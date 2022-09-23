...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Donald Trump’s malfeasance and misfeasance — his intentional and unintentional acts against the law — are coming to light with the results of the FBI search of his home. One hopes he will be held accountable for the serious harm he may have done to our democracy. His illegal acts without consequence have inspired unscrupulous followers all around the country to commit misdeeds.
A Trump fraudster was caught putting “Made in USA” labels on their Chinese-made garments. Far-right apparel company “Lions Not Sheep” was ordered to pay a fine of $211,335 by the Federal Trade Commission after being caught replacing “Made in China” labels on its’ apparel with “Made in USA” labels.
The Washington Post reports that a small group of die-hard Trump supporters who took part in the so-called “People’s Convoy” were stuck in a Hagerstown, Maryland, Speedway, “passing the hat” to pay the Speedway for allowing them to stay there. The trucking industry website, Freightways, collected donations totaling $1.8 million, but no one seems to know where the money went.
In a column for the Daily Beast, the Rev. Nathan Empsall, a priest in the Episcopal Church and the executive director of Faithful America, accused Marjorie Taylor Green of “bastardizing Christianity.” He says Taylor Green’s embrace of the Christian Nationalist movement is un-Christian. “True Christians are “appalled” at the way she hijacks the Bible,” he said.
Forbes magazine reports that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, one of the most MAGA-pandering attorneys general in the nation, is investigating financial services giant Morningstar on the bizarre theory that its advocacy of “woke” investing defrauds consumers by offering environmental, social and governance investing. Schmitt has filed multiple politically motivated lawsuits to bolster his Senate run at taxpayers’ expense, including trying to sue China for allegedly causing the pandemic to spread to his state.
Interviewed on NBC's "Meet The Press," U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-SC, after loudly voicing support for ending federal abortion rights, is now calling on her party not to turn the U.S. into a live version of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Buyer’s remorse?
Republican candidates Ryan Kelley, Tina Peters and Kandiss Taylor, among others who lost their primaries, are claiming that the elections were rigged — because they lost. It puts the GOP in a pinch because the winners in the races were also GOP candidates. Taylor received just 3.4% of the vote, but she thinks she should be entitled to be the victor.
Former President Barack Obama’s ethics adviser, Norm Eisen, revealed that many of the same agents whose email communications were illegally deleted from the Secret Service server are the same people conducting a “whisper campaign” against Cassidy Hutchinson, who testified before the Jan. 6 Committee. Witness intimidation?
U.S. Sen Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, tweeted during the debate over the Inflation Reduction Act that he would cap the cost of insulin at $35, which in the U.S. costs almost $100 per unit, whereas the rest of the world pays less than $10. He claimed that it was Democrats who eliminated the measure from the bill, but a video of the vote on C-SPAN shows it was Grassley who voted against the proposal.
In Senate testimony, FBI Director Christopher Wray admitted that the FBI had received “hundreds” of tips about then-U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and accusations against him at the time of his confirmation hearings, and they were sent, without investigation, to the White House. The White House ignored them.
A Rhodes College alumni group has asked the school to remove Amy Coney Barrett from its Hall of Fame, because Barrett lied about her position on Roe v. Wade during her confirmation hearings. Her dishonesty is in direct conflict with Rhodes' Honor Code.
Rudy Giuliani tried to delay his testimony to the grand jury called by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, saying he could not fly because he’d had invasive surgery. Willis told him she would send him a bus ticket.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis promoted a $400 million rural broadband initiative, using funds from the American Rescue Plan, which he did not support, attributing he money to Florida’s “strong economy.” Not a single Republican in Washington voted for the plan, but back in their districts, they’re taking credit for millions of dollars in federal stimulus money brought into their state, while at the same time bashing Joe Biden’s spending plans.
With elections this year, it is imperative that we take a good hard look at candidates. We have to ask which candidates demonstrate intelligence, knowledge and concern for our democracy, and which just make noise.