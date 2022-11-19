...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and
Roanoke and Pamlico Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal
waters.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The national election results were called by newspapers a repudiation of Trumpism, election deniers and the start of the end of the TV personality-politician. It was marked by an electorate moving to the middle, electing, generally speaking, candidates considered responsible and responsive to the electorate as a whole. Extremism as practiced by either side seemed on the wane.
Here in Pasquotank County, Barry Overman was re-elected to a seat on the Board of Commissioners by a good margin, and that’s not surprising. He has a track record of thoughtfully serving his community.
But just before the election some folks really thought he was not fit to serve, and they were the members of the Republican Party he has been part of since his youth. They believed that he was elected to follow the party line first. And while this kind of thinking is not unusual, it’s a shame.
The oddest part of Mr. Overman being censured by his own caucus is that the folks who did it knew that he would probably win the election but went and censured him anyway. Now that does not happen too often.
Problem was, Mr. Overman believed he was elected by some of the people to serve all the people as a county commissioner, thoughtfully deciding the best course of action on issues brought before him. But the Pasquotank Republican Party, at least those in attendance at a party meeting, appeared to believe that he was elected by Republicans to do what the local caucus of the Republican Party wished him to do. It’s a point of view held by many in both parties across this great country.
The key issue was a difference of opinion about the sale of a piece of property owned by Pasquotank County. This attempted sale had been going on for some time and the property almost sold for more, but the sale didn’t go through. Eventually the buyer came back to the table and made another offer lower than the first.
Commissioner Overman believed that the price that was offered was fair, as did some other commissioners who were Democrats. He believed in having money in hand rather than relying upon a land market that was affected by rising interest rates and lowering sales. His two fellow Republicans on the board thought that the county should refuse the offer as it was too low.
While none of the commissioners were commercial real estate experts, they had a long hard look at the issue and input from professionals. Overman decided, given the circumstances, the offer was fair and voted to accept it. His fellow Republicans on the commission had a different opinion.
No one questioned that he used his best efforts to serve the public. He simply came to a different conclusion than his fellow party members. And it was judged by the caucus to be not only wrong, but out of step with the local Republican Party. So they censured him.
It’s an act that resonates. Who do public officials represent? Up to now most thought that while candidates are in general harmony with the party they represent, when the question is neutral, (as in the value of a piece of property), they are elected to give their personal best judgment.
Others would like to change this and have elected officials in lock-step on every issue, large and small, and have their actions run by the local or national caucus. They believe that a small percentage of the populace should pull the strings, and that disobedience should mean censure and, in some cases, withholding campaign funds, getting rid of those who don’t obey.
But that didn’t happen here. And nationally it looks like it is going to happen less often. We hope so.