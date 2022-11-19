The national election results were called by newspapers a repudiation of Trumpism, election deniers and the start of the end of the TV personality-politician. It was marked by an electorate moving to the middle, electing, generally speaking, candidates considered responsible and responsive to the electorate as a whole. Extremism as practiced by either side seemed on the wane.

Here in Pasquotank County, Barry Overman was re-elected to a seat on the Board of Commissioners by a good margin, and that’s not surprising. He has a track record of thoughtfully serving his community.