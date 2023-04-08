...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
The N.C. General Assembly voted last week to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill repealing the requirement to obtain a permit from a county sheriff to purchase a pistol. The result is that the background check requirements for pistol sales are now the same as for rifle or shotgun sales.
The veto override vote was strictly along party lines with Democrats supporting the veto and Republicans voting to override the Democratic governor’s veto. Overriding a veto requires 60% of the votes cast in each house of the N.C. General Assembly. The Republicans currently hold 30 of 50 seats in the Senate, which is exactly 60%. However, they only held 71 out of 120 seats in the House, so they were one seat short of the 60% needed to override a veto.
But three House Democrats were absent during the vote on the veto override, which reduced the number of votes needed to reach the 60% threshold. One of the three was Rep. Tricia Cotham, who has now switched her party affiliation from Democratic to Republican, giving the GOP exactly 60% of the seats in the House.
Democrats claimed pistol permits prevented the private sales of pistols to ineligible buyers because private sellers are not required to conduct the background checks that gun dealers are legally required to do. But most private sellers weren’t even aware that buyers needed a pistol permit.
The repeal closes the “validity period” loophole in the old N.C. pistol permitting process. If a buyer had a pistol permit, gun dealers did not run their name through the National Instant Criminal Background system because the sheriff had already performed a background check when the permit was issued. But the paper pistol permits were good for five years, so someone could hold on to the permit and use it to buy a pistol years later even though they had been convicted of a felony in the meantime.
The NC Sheriffs’ Association supported the repeal because prospective purchasers would be required to pass a NICB background check for purchases from gun dealers, so the permits were largely redundant. The sheriffs association had previously opposed the repeal because the NICB database had been incomplete, but they changed their position once the N.C. Courts System completed the process of uploading all the involuntary commitment records to the NICB database.
The state’s official motto is “Esse Quam Videri” which means “To be rather than to seem,” but many N.C. politicians have not taken this sentiment to heart. Democrats voted against the override because they blindly support any proposal that seems like gun control, while Republicans voted for the override because they uncritically support any proposal that seems to support 2nd Amendment rights. Both political parties are more concerned about appearances than reality, so legislators voted strictly along party lines on the motion to override the veto rather than voting based on the merits of eliminating pistol permits.
The fastest growing category of registered NC voters is “unaffiliated.” When enough voters become independent of political parties, then N.C. politicians will be forced to listen to the concerns of all voters rather than just pandering to the party faithful.
Michael R. Worthington is an unaffiliated voter living in Pasquotank County.