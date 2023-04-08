The N.C. General Assembly voted last week to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill repealing the requirement to obtain a permit from a county sheriff to purchase a pistol. The result is that the background check requirements for pistol sales are now the same as for rifle or shotgun sales.

The veto override vote was strictly along party lines with Democrats supporting the veto and Republicans voting to override the Democratic governor’s veto. Overriding a veto requires 60% of the votes cast in each house of the N.C. General Assembly. The Republicans currently hold 30 of 50 seats in the Senate, which is exactly 60%. However, they only held 71 out of 120 seats in the House, so they were one seat short of the 60% needed to override a veto.