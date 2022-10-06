Janice Cole 2

 Photo courtesy Museum of the Albemarle

I served as a Perquimans County commissioner from 2010 to 2016, and during that time and even prior to it, when I was on the Court Security Committee, I advocated for a Perquimans County justice center complex to be built outside of downtown Hertford where the courts, law enforcement and other county offices could be located.

At every planning retreat of the Board of Commissioners I would insist that the justice center be listed as a 10-year objective — just to keep the idea in the forefront of the minds of my fellow commissioners. My motivation at that time was to advocate for a layout that would provide better security.