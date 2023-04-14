Bombshell craters everywhere, metaphorically speaking. The week of April 2nd saw political projectiles coming from every direction.
The week began, of course, with Donald Trump’s indictment and arraignment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to fulfill an election promise to prosecute the former president.
After the media frenzy ended, more political missiles could be heard whistling through the air. Here are just a few.
Voters on both sides in Wisconsin fired away. Showing their conservative roots, 80% of voters said “yes” to requiring childless adults to work to qualify for welfare benefits. They also favored giving judges more latitude in restricting the release of accused suspects and setting higher bails.
But the same voters elected progressive judge Janet Protasiewicz to the state’s Supreme Court, giving Democrats an edge that Republicans had enjoyed for seemingly forever. The judge won on the single issue of abortion, having promised to strike down an existing law banning them.
This bombshell sent a clear message to pro-life conservatives that banning all abortions is a losing proposition. If they want to win elections, they had better recognize that the majority of voters prefer a less extreme position.
In Chicago, voters elected Black progressive Brandon Johnson over White moderate Paul Vallas. Their positions on education became the deciding issue, as the Chicago Teachers Union spent millions in support of Johnson, a former teacher who opposes private and charter school alternatives to Chicago’s failing public schools. Vallas, a former education superintendent, is a big supporter of school choice.
The 35% of eligible voters who showed up at the polls apparently ignored the more inflammatory issue of crime. Johnson had called for “redirecting” funding away from police, while Vallas promised to increase funding. With Chicago facing an epidemic of crime on the streets, one Black commentator, who had lost a kid brother in a street shooting, asked voters, “What were you thinking?”
In North Carolina the bombshell that landed on the Democratic side of the state Legislature and provoked a huge uproar was actually lobbed by a Democrat. Representative Tricia Gotham of Mecklenburg County announced she is switching to the GOP, thereby giving Republicans in the Legislature a super majority. With Republicans already enjoying a super majority in the Senate, this would give them the power to override veto-happy Gov. Roy Cooper who holds the unenviable record of having vetoed more bills — since they were first allowed in 1997 — than all former North Carolina governors combined.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. followed that bombshell with his announcement that he would challenge President Biden for the Democrat Party’s nomination to head the party’s ticket in the 2024 presidential election. That really messed things up for the party leaders who saw Biden as a sure winner against Donald Trump and do not want the kind of primary fight that would expose the president’s multiple failings.
Plus, Kennedy’s moderate views threaten party unity because he refuses to follow the party line. For example, he has been vocal in opposing COVID vaccines and has been highly critical of Biden’s former chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci. Worse, Kennedy would open old wounds if media recall him saying, “The CIA’s murder of my uncle was a successful coup d’état from which our democracy has never recovered.”
The week’s final bomb was a dud. Hapless Pentagon spokesman John Kirby took the podium to elaborate on an administration report that states the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was “the right thing for the country.” It absolves President Biden of any responsibility for the consequences of his catastrophic decision and blames the Afghan military, and especially President Trump, for the whole mess.
To paraphrase T.S. Eliot, the week ended not with a bang but with a whimper.
Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.