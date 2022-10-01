...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
Poll numbers for political races in North Carolina have shifted slightly toward the Democrats. For example, Ted Budd, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, was leading Democrat Cheri Beasley by several percentage points during the summer, but recent polls now have the race a statistical tossup.
Some pundits speculate that poll numbers across the nation have tightened because the abortion issue has given the Democrats a bump in new voter registration. Maybe this is true in other states, but it’s not the case in North Carolina.
The Supreme Court’s opinion on abortion leaked during the first week in May, but the number of registered Democrats in North Carolina actually decreased by 2,112 voters between May 7 and Sept. 24. During the same period, the number of registered Republican voters in North Carolina increased by 16,387, and the number of voters registered as unaffiliated increased by 82,336.
More voters are choosing to register as unaffiliated in North Carolina because it allows them to choose to participate in the primary of either major political party. They can vote in the Democratic primary one year, and then vote in the Republican primary in another year. But they have to choose because unaffiliated voters can only participate in one primary during each election cycle.
For the last several years, it has been difficult for pollsters to accurately predict election outcomes. Remember when pollsters said Hillary Clinton had a 76% chance of beating Donald Trump? One reason is the phenomenon of “shy Trump voters” who refuse to participate in polls because Trump supporters have been demonized in the media.
Early in the campaign season, political pollsters pick samples from pools of either random adults or registered voters. Then the numbers begin to shift in September when most pollsters switch to surveying likely voters, which theoretically provides better predictions of election results.
They determine which respondents are likely to vote based on their characteristics, and by asking whether they plan to vote in the election. These screening questions occur at the beginning of the survey, and if the answers indicate the person is unlikely to vote, pollsters simply end the interview.
Recent polls have found a higher percentage of Republicans who say they will definitely vote than of Democrats who say the same. But actions speak louder than words, so the best measure of interest in the November election is the participation in the primary election.
In 2018, 14% of registered voters in North Carolina voted in that year’s midterm election. But this year, 20% of registered voters in North Carolina voted in the primaries. This shows that voters are much more focused on the current elections than they were in the midterm elections four years ago.
And participation in primaries indicates the level of interest in each party. The number of voters in the 2022 Democratic Party primary (both registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters) was 18% greater than it was in 2018. But the number of voters in the Republican primary increased by 94% over the 2018 number.
And in 2018, more voters participated in the North Carolina Democratic primary than in the Republican one. But this year, the number of voters in the GOP primary was 24% higher than the number of voters in the Democratic primary. Much can happen between now and election day, but analysis of the primaries does not bode well for North Carolina Democratic candidates.
Absentee voting has already begun, early voting begins Oct. 20, and the election day is Nov. 8. Whichever way you choose to participate, make a difference by exercising your right to vote.
Michael R. Worthington is an unaffiliated voter living in Pasquotank County.