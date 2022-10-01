Poll numbers for political races in North Carolina have shifted slightly toward the Democrats. For example, Ted Budd, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, was leading Democrat Cheri Beasley by several percentage points during the summer, but recent polls now have the race a statistical tossup.

Some pundits speculate that poll numbers across the nation have tightened because the abortion issue has given the Democrats a bump in new voter registration. Maybe this is true in other states, but it’s not the case in North Carolina.