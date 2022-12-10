The Satan Club in Chesapeake makes a mockery of all religions because the figure of Satan represents pure evil to Muslims, Jews and Christians alike. But taunting religious people has become a sport with some people.

For example, the Kansas State Board of Education voted in 2005 to permit teaching intelligent design theory as an alternative to the theory of evolution. Intelligent design theory wasn’t mandated for all students, but parents could request that their children be taught intelligent design instead of evolution. Then two years later, the board reversed the controversial decision.