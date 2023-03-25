...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
More than 14,000 Russian soldiers and civilians died every day for five years during World War II.
They drove a force of 5 million Nazi soldiers 1,000 miles west from Moscow back to Berlin, killing 4 million of them between 1943 and 1945 to win the war. The Russian people are capable of immense personal suffering and ferocious violence against others.
Today, Russia has invaded Ukraine in an unprovoked attack that has killed tens of thousands on both sides and leveled entire cities. Women and children, hospitals and schools are fair targets.
U.S. military aid to Ukraine totals between $31.7 billion and $113 billion so far, depending on whose estimate you believe.
It may be one of the best deals this country has ever bargained.
Not a single American soldier has perished in the conflict.
The Russian officer corps has been exposed as incompetent from the general staff to the field officers.
Half of Russia’s tanks have been destroyed along with thousands of vehicles, armored personnel carriers and artillery pieces. Up to 200,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded.
The country is so desperate for soldiers that President Vladimir Putin is employing mercenaries and convicts on the front lines. Freed inmates who refuse to advance on Ukrainian positions are murdered by their own officers, often with a sledgehammer blow to the head.
Russia’s economy is shrinking at a double-digit rate. Russians are stripping semiconductors from dishwashers, televisions and breast pumps to put into missiles, according to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. The country is a pariah on the world stage.
Finland and Sweden are standing in line to join NATO.
Yet, a Brookings Institution poll in February shows American enthusiasm for continuing this aid is flagging. Opposition to continued support of Ukraine has tripled since last autumn. Americans do not even rank Ukraine among their top five foreign policy concerns.
The same is true in Europe.
Vladimir Putin figured as much.
Putin believes America is soft and morally corrupt. His propaganda machine mocked our swap of a Russian arms merchant for a drug-using celebrity basketball player while leaving a U.S. military vet in a Russian prison.
Premier Xi is watching us in China. A Russian victory in Ukraine would be a victory for China, too. Kim Jong Un in North Korea and the mullahs in Iran are watching. They think we’ll cave in Ukraine. A Russian victory endangers our allies South Korea and Israel.
Are they right?
Perhaps you have Ukraine fatigue. You may be among the Americans who have stopped watching or reading the news because it is too depressing. My news feed brings stories of unarmed Ukrainian civilians tortured or shot in their own homes and of bombings of schools, hospitals and churches. The severed head of a Russian soldier rolled down the highway, eyes still agape, in front of school children when his tank exploded, a news dispatch said.
It’s all so awful, and don’t we have problems at home? Conservatives want to know why President Biden has visited Kyiv but not our porous southern border or East Palestine, Ohio, site of a train derailment. Liberals want something done about billionaires and the childcare deficit. We’re arguing about pronouns, drag shows, the climate and transgender rights. Our opponents in Moscow, Beijing, Tehran, and Pyongyang care not a piffle about any of these things.
The forces of totalitarianism and disorder present an existential threat to Western democracies.
No blank checks for Ukraine, rumble Republicans and Democrats.
We’ll spend $15 billion over three weekends betting on NCAA basketball brackets, according to ESPN.
What would you wager that Putin is right about American willpower in Ukraine?
Doug Gardner worries about things in the Weeksville section of Pasquotank County.