...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
The $1 trillion infrastructure bill President Biden signed into law in November 2021 was a long time coming and will be great for many Americans. It will rebuild roads, airports, railroads and bridges, replacing degenerated plumbing. It will also create good-paying jobs.
It is essential and extremely vital to rebuild and replace our failing infrastructure. But we have another huge and pervasive problem that also needs fixing: our failing human infrastructure. While the brick-and-mortar rebuilding of America is of utmost importance, it is equally important to build people.
We witness on a daily basis how anger, hatred, systemic racism and mental illness are eroding and destroying the human infrastructure of our country. The failure of our elected officials to address these issues is fundamentally irresponsible and borders on contempt.
Unfortunately, we cannot rely on our elected officials in Washington, D.C., to solve these problems because many of our elected officials’ only concern is their next election. Still others have purposefully turned a blind eye to the eroding American promise.
American politicians have spent trillions of taxpayer dollars protecting other countries, justifying the expense by claiming they are “killing their own people.” I do not understand why these politicians refuse to see that Americans are killing other Americans at an extremely high rate without any solutions. We are experiencing an inordinate amount of violence across the country, including mass killings, drive-by shootings, homicides, suicides and killings by law enforcement.
As you read this, more than 9,800 people have lost their lives this year due to gun violence. As of this date, there have been approximately 129 mass shootings, with no end in sight.
We seem to be taking care of the problem by buying more guns and ammunition for ourselves — either to get ready for a civil war or to protect our families. What a tragedy! There are more privately owned guns in the good old USA than people. We know of at least 398 million guns as of May of last year, and that’s not counting those that are not reported.
In addition, hate groups are at an all-time high. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, North Carolina had 28 hate groups in 2021 that spew hatred. Among them are neo-Nazis, Black and White nationalists, and groups whose members are anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant and anti-LGBTQ. Others are Holocaust deniers, White nationalists and Black nationalists.
While these hate groups are running rampant and continuing to grow and create chaos, we have many Americans — Black, White and others — who understand the importance of diversity and equal rights. We, the majority of Americans, must start speaking up for what is right for all people.
Our political leadership has failed miserably in dealing with systematic racism and people of color. Race relations are widening, and individuals are drawing lines in the sand — with Whites on one side and Blacks on the other.
We must demand that our political leaders commit to an open and pluralistic society and put in place systems and methods to rebuild our human infrastructure. We need resources and methodologies to teach tolerance, reason and empathy.
Sure, we need to continue to rebuild our infrastructure: America still needs new bridges, roads, airports, railroads, waterways and sewer systems.
However, if we continue to ignore our human infrastructure needs — how we deal with racism, eliminate discrimination and intolerance, and treat each other — rebuilding our brick-and-mortar infrastructure will not matter. All the shiny new asphalt is still meaningless if we do not build bridges between people.
Dr. Hezekiah Brown is a resident of Camden, Delaware, and a former resident of Elizabeth City.