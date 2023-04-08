The $1 trillion infrastructure bill President Biden signed into law in November 2021 was a long time coming and will be great for many Americans. It will rebuild roads, airports, railroads and bridges, replacing degenerated plumbing. It will also create good-paying jobs.

It is essential and extremely vital to rebuild and replace our failing infrastructure. But we have another huge and pervasive problem that also needs fixing: our failing human infrastructure. While the brick-and-mortar rebuilding of America is of utmost importance, it is equally important to build people.