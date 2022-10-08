Stochastic terrorism has become a buzzword on the internet. The word “stochastic” means random. The phrase refers to incendiary political speech that might motivate some random listener to commit an act of violence against a specific public official or a member of a political group.

For example, President Biden has called his political adversaries “Ultra-MAGA Republicans,” who according to him, are a threat to democracy in America. He also called them “semi-fascists,” which is significant because there is a group of leftist thugs who call themselves Antifa, which stands for “anti-fascists.” Was Biden siccing them on the Republicans?