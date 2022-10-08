...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 3 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Stochastic terrorism has become a buzzword on the internet. The word “stochastic” means random. The phrase refers to incendiary political speech that might motivate some random listener to commit an act of violence against a specific public official or a member of a political group.
For example, President Biden has called his political adversaries “Ultra-MAGA Republicans,” who according to him, are a threat to democracy in America. He also called them “semi-fascists,” which is significant because there is a group of leftist thugs who call themselves Antifa, which stands for “anti-fascists.” Was Biden siccing them on the Republicans?
During an appearance on MSNBC, White House adviser Keisha Bottoms said Biden has been “very clear” that the “MAGA Republican agenda” is “essentially, to destroy the United States of America.”
She also said, “When you have a MAGA Republican agenda that has no respect for the Constitution, that has no respect for free and fair elections, then it is important for all of us, not just the president, not just me, for all of us to call it out for what it is. It is a danger to our democracy; it is a danger to our way of life.”
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat from that state, made an even more explicit call for violence. He called for Americans to “kill and confront” the “extremist” movement in the Republican Party. This sort of reckless rhetoric can incite violence, which does actually threaten the very foundation of our republic.
There is no doubt that some people are acting on what they hear. Last week, someone shot the home of New Mexico’s gubernatorial candidate, Mark Ronchetti, with a pellet gun. This was not just a prank with a BB gun; pellet guns use high-pressure compressed air to propel pellets at up to 600 feet per second. Pellet guns are used to hunt rabbits, squirrels, and other small game — so they are capable of inflicting serious harm to people.
And on Sept. 24, two Greg Abbott Republican campaign volunteers were assaulted while they were canvassing a neighborhood in Texas. The assailant chased the two volunteers back to their car, and before they could escape, he tried to drag them out of the vehicle. For good measure, he tore off the car’s outside mirrors.
In Michigan last week, an 84-year-old pro-life volunteer was shot as she was canvassing a neighborhood in opposition to a ballot initiative which would legalize abortions. She was actually leaving the property after a heated exchange with the woman who lived there, when the woman’s husband shot her in the shoulder. The man has been charged with “felonious assault” and “reckless discharge of a firearm causing injury.”
In North Dakota, a man in a car chased teenager Cayler Ellingson and ran him over after a political argument at a street dance on Sept. 18. The driver, Shannon Brandt, told the police that the teenager was a “Republican extremist.” He has been charged with murder.
And last June, a California man was arrested near the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The man had weapons and burglary tools, and he admitted to the police that he was there to assassinate Kavanaugh.
As concerned citizens, it is our duty to vote out politicians who engage in threatening rhetoric. There is just too much of a chance that some random listener would take their words as a call to physically attack political adversaries. Besides, if name-calling is their primary political argument, then they shouldn’t be in public office in the first place.
Michael R. Worthington is an unaffiliated voter living in Pasquotank County.