Hezekiah Brown

Hezekiah Brown

 By Julian Eure

I arrived in Elizabeth City approximately 19 years ago. At the time, Elizabeth City was booming and growing at a rapid pace. In fact, it was difficult to find a contractor to build a house.

Then the bottom fell out and the recession kind of erased most of the progressive growth in Elizabeth City. However, we survived the recession, instability, and now COVID-19. It is time for Pasquotank County to stop talking about what we don’t have and start utilizing what we do have.