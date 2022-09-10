I arrived in Elizabeth City approximately 19 years ago. At the time, Elizabeth City was booming and growing at a rapid pace. In fact, it was difficult to find a contractor to build a house.
Then the bottom fell out and the recession kind of erased most of the progressive growth in Elizabeth City. However, we survived the recession, instability, and now COVID-19. It is time for Pasquotank County to stop talking about what we don’t have and start utilizing what we do have.
As I’ve said before, we have all of the ingredients to make this the “Best City in The Nation.” We have two universities and one community college, a U.S. Coast Guard base, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, and our community as our base.
In addition, we have stable local government where city and county officials are actually communicating and there are good employees who are caring and skilled. We also have churches, sororities, fraternities and organizations like the National Council of Negro Women, National Association of University Women, Lions Club, Links of America, Rotary Clubs, the AARP, Elizabeth City Chamber of Commerce, 100 Black Men of America, Masons and others.
If we examine the skills and talents of individuals in all these groups, we will find a wealth of knowledge and experience. We need to start acknowledging and appreciating what we have and start building on our strengths, working together and fulfilling our “Harbor of Hospitality” philosophy. With that kind of base to work from, we cannot fail — not if we use it to its full potential. It is our time.
After all, we have a new city administration under the leadership of Mayor Kirk Rivers. He has reached out to numerous organizations, inviting them to dinner “just so they can get together.” This is a huge and significant step that will increase communication within various groups.
Sentara Healthcare is investing more than $200 million to build the state-of-the art Sentara Albemarle Regional Medical Campus at the corner of Halstead Boulevard and Thunder Road. This endeavor will provide good-paying jobs, possibly attract more doctors, and reduce some of the trips our citizens now make to Virginia. Dr. Phil Jackson, president of Sentara Medical Center, stated, “The new Hospital will be modern, efficient and reflect the current trends in health care.”
Elizabeth City State University faced some very challenging times. At one point, some in our state Legislature were seriously considering closing ECSU. Enrollment was down, and the graduation rate was low and there were other operational issues. However, the attempt failed because community leaders and others came together to defeat it. And look at ECSU now: it is growing at a rapid pace; student enrollment is at an eight-year high after seeing a 5% increase over last year; and its number of graduate students has risen to 116, which is 20% over last year’s enrollment.
In addition, under the leadership of Chancellor Karrie Dixon, ECSU was recently named the number one historically black college or university in the nation for economic returns by a company that provides people with information about college and career options. Additionally, ECSU can offer students low-cost tuition through the NC Promise Program. The program allows the university to charge in-state undergraduates $500 per semester for tuition and out-of-state under-graduates $2,500 per semester.
ECSU also has the only four-year aviation science program in the state of North Carolina. The program prepares students for high-demand occupations in the aviation industry, which will have a positive economic impact on our region and the state. Eighteen percent of ECSU’s aviation students are female, and 60 percent are from underrepresented groups. The flight education program owns 12 airplanes and will be adding two aircraft this year.
ECSU aviation program students will see more flight training times, thanks to $25 million that will be spent restoring the runways at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport. According to Dr. Kuldeep Rawat, dean of ECSU’s School of Science, Aviation, Health and Technology, the project will enable ECSU to increase its training capacity. It also will reduce the time it takes students to complete their degree and FAA certification, which will lead to an increase in the university’s overall graduation rate.