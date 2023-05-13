Massachusetts’ 1812 voting redistricting map featured one narrow, twisting district drawn to give an advantage to the political party in power. Newspapers noted the resemblance of the new district to a salamander complete with fangs and claws. Elbridge Gerry was the governor, so a Boston newspaper coined the term “Gerry-Mander” to describe the convoluted voting district. So today, oddly-shaped voting districts are said to be “gerrymandered.”
After the 1990 census, Democrats in the N.C. General Assembly redrew voting district maps for congressional seats which included one district with a majority of Black voters. But the U.S. Department of Justice invoked the Voter Rights Act to demand the state include two minority-majority districts.
To carve out another majority Black district, the Democrats concocted the salamander-like District 12 which snaked along Highway 85 from Durham to Charlotte. This was arguably the most egregious case of gerrymandering in North Carolina history, and the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it illegal.
In 2010, voters elected a majority of Republicans to the N.C. General Assembly for the first time since 1870. Ever since that election, when Democrats lost control of the legislature and the ability to draw new voting district maps, they have been crying “gerrymander” as if they had never done the very same thing.
Both the U.S. and N.C. Constitutions give the legislature the authority to determine the manner of elections. And in 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Common Cause Case that redistricting was a political matter outside the purview of federal courts. But after the 2020 Census, Democrats successfully sued in N.C. state courts to block redistricting maps drawn by state Republicans.
So the General Assembly sued in the federal courts to overturn the state court rulings by citing the 2019 decision. This dispute is currently before the U.S. Supreme Court, but after the recent N.C. Supreme Court decision, the case is probably moot.
Before the 2022 election, the N.C. Supreme Court consisted of four Democrats and three Republicans. In a nakedly partisan move, this iteration of the court voted along party lines to reject the General Assembly’s maps and let lower courts impose redistricting maps more favorable to Democrats. But after the November 2022 election of two Republican justices, the N.C. Supreme Court now consists of five Republicans and two Democrats. The newly constituted N.C. Supreme Court voted along party lines to throw out the previous ruling and permit the General Assembly to draw redistricting maps without interference by courts. Which ruling was more partisan?
Now that the N.C. Supreme Court put the power to redraw voting districts back in the hands of the legislature, the Republican-controlled General Assembly will probably redraw congressional districts before the 2024 elections. The current map, which was imposed by a court order, resulted in the 2022 election of seven Democrats and seven Republicans in North Carolina’s U.S. House delegation. But the map proposed by the General Assembly would probably have resulted in only three or four Democratic representatives. Now that the General Assembly has the greenlight to redraw districts, the new maps are likely to resemble the GOP’s 2021 proposal.
On the General Assembly’s proposed map, Chowan, Perquimans and Pasquotank counties remained in the 3rd Congressional District rather than moving to the 1st District. Also, all of Pitt County, including Greenville, the home of U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., remained in the 3rd District. Greenville is a college town which usually votes heavily for Democrats, so this change would favor the Republicans in the 1st District, which Rep. Donald Davis, D-N.C., narrowly won in 2022. In any case, the 2024 election will be interesting.
Michael R. Worthington is a registered unaffiliated voter in Pasquotank County.