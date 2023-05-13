Massachusetts’ 1812 voting redistricting map featured one narrow, twisting district drawn to give an advantage to the political party in power. Newspapers noted the resemblance of the new district to a salamander complete with fangs and claws. Elbridge Gerry was the governor, so a Boston newspaper coined the term “Gerry-Mander” to describe the convoluted voting district. So today, oddly-shaped voting districts are said to be “gerrymandered.”

After the 1990 census, Democrats in the N.C. General Assembly redrew voting district maps for congressional seats which included one district with a majority of Black voters. But the U.S. Department of Justice invoked the Voter Rights Act to demand the state include two minority-majority districts.