Claude Milot

So much is happening at home and abroad these days, it is hard to write about current events before the topic of the day has been eclipsed by some other news story. Will accusations of bribery recede before another whistleblower points to more offenses Joe Biden committed while vice president? Will accusations of rape and sexual misadventures be forgotten before Trump is indicted for something else? Will Blinken resign for his role in setting in motion the infamous letter from 51 intelligence officers calling Hunter Biden’s laptop Russian disinformation?

Something else happened not long ago that could, in the long run, have a greater impact than all the shenanigans mentioned above. In my opinion, an unusual act of courage by a relatively unknown legislator could ignite a fire among the ranks of timid legislators that populate the halls of Congress and state capitals. And it happened in my own home state of North Carolina.