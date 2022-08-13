An ancient Chinese curse warns, “May you live in interesting times.” And these times following the COVID shutdowns are definitely interesting, as illustrated by Bureau of Labor Statistics’ jobs reports.

There are two labor reports. The Current Employment Statistics, or CES, report is based on the actual payrolls of businesses, nonprofits and governments, while the Current Population Survey, or CPS, is based on a random phone survey of households. The CES attracts the most attention, but the CPS provides more details.