An ancient Chinese curse warns, “May you live in interesting times.” And these times following the COVID shutdowns are definitely interesting, as illustrated by Bureau of Labor Statistics’ jobs reports.
There are two labor reports. The Current Employment Statistics, or CES, report is based on the actual payrolls of businesses, nonprofits and governments, while the Current Population Survey, or CPS, is based on a random phone survey of households. The CES attracts the most attention, but the CPS provides more details.
The CES report for July showed 528,000 new jobs, which was over twice the expected number. However, the CPS only reported 179,000 new jobs, which was still good news. The job numbers are always different because the CES only reports nonfarm employment while the CPS includes farm labor and self-employed workers; but the difference was larger than usual in July.
The most surprising detail in the CPS is that the number of self-employed workers fell by 279,000 in July. This includes beauticians, landscapers, farmers, construction workers, etc. Also included as self-employed are gig workers such as Uber drivers, food delivery drivers, and grocery shopping service workers.
Perhaps people are cutting back on nonessential services like takeout delivery. And some workers have left self-employment work to take regular jobs, which is reasonable during this time of economic uncertainty.
The CPS full-time work category fell by 71,000 jobs while part-time work rose by 384,000 jobs. Some people who lost full-time employment took part-time jobs to pay their bills, and others took part-time work to supplement their income in this time of high inflation.
Workers holding two jobs rose by 92,000 in July as more people took on a second job to make ends meet. One reason for the different numbers of new jobs between the two reports is that the CES double counts people working a second job.
The July CPS showed that men lost 170,000 jobs while women gained 349,000 jobs. But interestingly, married men living with their spouse gained 227,000 jobs, so it was mainly single men who lost jobs. And married women living with their spouse gained more jobs than single women.
Age may play a larger role than marital status because married people tend to be older with more work experience. Illustrating this point, teenage employment fell by 143,000 jobs in July.
The July unemployment rate fell slightly from 3.6% in June to 3.5% in July. The decline was across all demographics except for Blacks.
The number of employed Black men fell by 68,000, while those looking for work rose by 30,000, increasing the unemployment rate for Black men from 5.3% to 5.7%. And the number of employed Black women rose 89,000 while the number of unemployed fell by 29,000, resulting in their unemployment rate falling from 5.6% to 5.3%. The differences between the genders are likely due to the types of jobs that men and women tend to work.
The July Labor Force Participation rate for Black men was 67.3%, which significantly exceeded the rate of 62.1% for the population as a whole. That means a higher percentage of African American men were either working or seeking employment.
The overall Labor Force Participation rate fell slightly to 62.1% despite the July job growth. This rate is significantly lower than the February 2020 pre-COVID rate of 63.4%, which is why there are still so many job openings. After the COVID shutdown, many people either retired early or just stopped looking for work.
While the CES appears to offer hopeful news about the economy, the CPS provides some troubling details. We are indeed living in interesting times.
Michael R. Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.