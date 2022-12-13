The definition of treason is “betraying one’s country.” Attempting to overthrow the government just about nails that definition.
Former Congressman Ron Paul’s former staffer Stewart Rhodes, leader of the Oath Keepers, recently was convicted of seditious conspiracy to overthrow the government to keep Donald Trump president, an act that carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years. Another Oath Keeper member was convicted of the same charge, and three more were convicted of lesser crimes.
Many of us agree that those who incited the mob should receive the maximum penalty for sedition and those who entered the Capitol building, breaking windows and doors, defacing walls and defecating on the floors, should be tried for treason.
But there are others who almost certainly conspired to allow Rhodes and his group of traitors to come so close to carrying out their deadly aims. The federal police, FBI and military agencies knew in advance that an armed mob was coming to the Capitol to try to overthrow our government. Why were they not prepared? Why did the Secret Service and the Department of Defense wipe clean their phones so that messages during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection could not be retrieved? Why has there been no investigation of their complicity?
Thom Hartmann, writing for Raw Story, says, “It’s as if a small-town police force was warned that a gang of bank robbers was on their way into town on the following Saturday, and that weekend the entire police force decided to leave their phones off the hook and go fishing. And after the bank was robbed, they all said they didn’t realize they really intended to rob the bank. And then they destroyed the note warning them the robbers were coming.”
Treason is an odious act. No amount of political chicanery absolves it. It has long been understood that members of police and military agencies tend to lean conservative. And sometimes a certain amount of authoritarianism seems necessary, which is why policing draws authoritarian personalities. But attacking the citidal of our democracy is an act so far out of reason it must be condemned as an act of treason, and anyone who conspired to overthrow our democratic government must be held accountable.
So many things have come out about the planning of the insurrection: who was part of it, and how our policing and security leaders failed to stop what they had been warned would be violent. It wasn’t much of a secret: much of it was discussed on talk radio and podcasts ahead of time. The president at the time, Donald Trump, himself was claiming that the election was going to be stolen — before the election was even held. He knew he was going down and he was preparing his followers to act. High-ranking officials from various states were themselves repeating his claims.
We cannot be surprised to learn that some members of our federal police agencies — the FBI and Secret Service, as well as some senior officials in the Department of Defense — may have conspired with Trump’s sycophants to carry out an insurrection, in an attempt to end democracy in America and reinstall Trump as president. As the January 6 Select Committee is wrapping up its work, questions remain about the persons who were involved.
One is why the policing agencies stood down while armed militia entered our capitol city. Firearms are strictly prohibited in Washington, DC. These agencies knew arms were being stockpiled to be used for what Rhodes claimed would be “a bloody, massively bloody revolution.” Planning was all over right-wing media. People were openly discussing violence. There was talk of assassination — of hanging Mike Pence if he did not bend to their will. They built a gallows on the lawn of the Capitol building. Why did no one stop that?
These agencies didn’t just do nothing. They actively prevented any rescue of the Capitol Police. For days in advance and during the assault, Trump’s agents prevented police agencies from going to the Capitol. The commanding general of the National Guard, Gen. William Walker, was prevented from helping the Capitol Police. Walker says House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and newly-appointed acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller refused to allow him to assist for four hours while Capitol Police were being attacked and beaten.
In fact, Miller directed the National Guard not to share arms with other law enforcement personnel; not to interact with protesters; not to employ any riot control agents (like they used against BLM marchers), not to share intelligence or surveillance information with Capitol Police; not to employ helicopters or any other air assets; not to conduct searches, seizures, arrests or other direct law enforcement acts; and not to seek support from any non-DC National Guard units, effectively isolating the small force of Capitol Police and leaving them to the depredations of Trump’s vicious MAGA criminals.
In the early morning, long before Trump was scheduled to give his speech of incitement, DC police and Secret Service had reports of persons armed with semiautomatic weapons on the Capitol grounds. But no one tried to disarm them. It’s time to hold accountable all those who refused to act.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.