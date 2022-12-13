The definition of treason is “betraying one’s country.” Attempting to overthrow the government just about nails that definition.

Former Congressman Ron Paul’s former staffer Stewart Rhodes, leader of the Oath Keepers, recently was convicted of seditious conspiracy to overthrow the government to keep Donald Trump president, an act that carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years. Another Oath Keeper member was convicted of the same charge, and three more were convicted of lesser crimes.