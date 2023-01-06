Oh my goodness. Such gnashing of teeth! This process of selecting a Speaker of the House sounds like a conversation about cataclysmic pending doom!
We forget how healthy debate is for a republic. We don’t have kings imposed upon us, at least in theory. The way today’s political process has become, we have in effect imposed “kings and queens.” Our elected officials genuflect before and kiss the ring of “the one” they are told is special.
I am happy to see pushback. I do not oppose the voices declaring their preference. I am so glad we actually can still witness and participate as voices. It might not be long before we are never invited in to an open process and our voices are completely taken from us.
In his 1779 “A Bill for Establishing Religious Freedom,” Thomas Jefferson wrote, “Truth is the proper and sufficient antagonist to error, and has nothing to fear from the conflict, unless, by human interposition, disarmed of her natural weapons, free argument and debate; errors ceasing to be dangerous when it is permitted freely to contradict them.“
Maybe we just do not care about errors — avoiding them or correcting them. After all, what has had more effect? The lies about Russian collusion or exposing the lies and the political strategy to use them? The lies about Hunter Biden’s laptop being Russian disinformation or the fact the laptop is genuine and the media, social and traditional, covered it as a political strategy to interfere with an election? I could go on and on with examples.
In this modern world of instant communication and media accomplices in politics, the truth has a very low priority. Instead, manipulation of facts and outright made-up “facts” are worth propagating because by the time they are discovered as untruths, the intended damage is done.
The urgency to rush through our governing results, in former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s admonition, “we need to pass the bill to know what is in it.” More recently the 4,155-page omnibus spending bill was shoved through Congress with little time to review its content.
Speed is the strategy of the political day, except when strategic delays occur in certain locations’ election results. There, speed of declaring the election results valid is where being very fast matters after a long dribble of results.
We have established the processes of government in this instant gratification world as prioritizing fast over deliberate. Quick over competent. Immediate over needed. Better to tell your constituents the volume of “work” you accomplished than the substance of the work. The number of bill titles rather than the actual content and effect of them. I supported the “Equality Bill,” they proclaim, despite the fact its content is only about select preferences.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich recently reminded us about the history of the speaker selection process: “In 1923 it took nine ballots. Back in 1855 it took 133 ballots and two months to pick a speaker.”
Describing the sky is falling so we must agree to elect so and so is crap. The consequence, they claim, is that the GOP looks a mess and appears disorganized and divided. This makes me laugh. As if that narrative would stop from the left and their compliant media voices if a GOP speaker was elected without debate on the first ballot. They would make up stories from anonymous sources about how the behind-door closed process was so divided, showed complete disarray, etc.
Maybe Facebook will now promote a narrative that the lengthy debate for speaker is led by a group who are all acting at the direction of Russia? Maybe CNN will quote 22 anonymous senior-level government officials who suspect an intentional Russian plot to put a House Speaker beholden to them in power? MSNBC might speculate the length of time is orchestrated to nominate Donald Trump, claiming no other GOP candidate could get the votes?
How refreshing it would be and critical to the survival of our republic if we simply participated in governing as intended. People genuinely advocating for who or what they thought in the best interest of their constituents rather than serving self and ambition. That instead of manipulating a result by claiming the sky is falling because of length of time, some brave soul said, media speculation will happen but our job is to debate until we are convinced by the facts and worthy advocacy to reach consensus.
“A republic,” said Benjamin Franklin in response to the question about what form of government we have. “If we can keep it,” he famously added. Indeed. Keep demanding we rush to agree to the crowning of kings, and the answer will be clear we couldn’t keep it.
Holly Audette is a small-business owner active in political and civic causes.