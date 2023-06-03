Mordecai Ham held a revival in Pasquotank County in the fall of 1924. Up to 4,000 people crowded into his makeshift tabernacle to hear the famous evangelist. It was a remarkable event in the day of dirt roads and temperamental automobiles. He drew huge crowds throughout the South, but today Ham is best known for saving Billy Graham at a revival in Charlotte.

Ham condemned other religions, especially Catholics and Mormons, but he saved his most venomous condemnation for Jews. Often his crusades led to boycotts of Jewish businesses, and sometimes even arson and vandalism. But there were very few Jews in Elizabeth City, so Ham turned his attention to Julius Rosenwald, the owner of Sears and Roebuck, who was a practicing Jew.