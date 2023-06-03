...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce
visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM. For the Small Craft Advisory,
northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM EDT this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this
afternoon to 4 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce
visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM. For the Small Craft Advisory,
northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM EDT this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this
afternoon to 4 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Mordecai Ham held a revival in Pasquotank County in the fall of 1924. Up to 4,000 people crowded into his makeshift tabernacle to hear the famous evangelist. It was a remarkable event in the day of dirt roads and temperamental automobiles. He drew huge crowds throughout the South, but today Ham is best known for saving Billy Graham at a revival in Charlotte.
Ham condemned other religions, especially Catholics and Mormons, but he saved his most venomous condemnation for Jews. Often his crusades led to boycotts of Jewish businesses, and sometimes even arson and vandalism. But there were very few Jews in Elizabeth City, so Ham turned his attention to Julius Rosenwald, the owner of Sears and Roebuck, who was a practicing Jew.