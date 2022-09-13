The start of a new school year means it’s time for parents to have that talk with their children. Not about the birds and the bees, but about safety.
Students will be walking between home and the bus stop in the early morning or late afternoon. Teach them not to run around and play near roads or streets, and to stay on the sidewalk or lawn rather than on the shoulder of the road or street.
Watch for children at bus stops. Kids do silly things like darting into the street while playing. And slow down. The speed limit in Elizabeth City is only 25 mph, and school zones have lower speed limits, too.
Kids should always cross the street in front of the bus far enough away from the front bumper so that they can see the bus driver’s face. Most school buses have arms on the front bumper that swing out when the bus is stopped to discourage children from walking too close to the front of the vehicle.
And they should never walk behind the bus where the driver cannot see them. Besides, oncoming cars can’t see them behind a school bus either.
Actually, everybody should avoid walking behind running vehicles whether at school or in a parking lot. It’s always a good idea to cross in front of running vehicles instead of behind them, and to walk far enough in front of a tall truck to make eye contact with the driver.
Already this school year, there has been a fatal collision involving a Camden school bus. The car had drifted into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck the bus head-on, killing the car driver. One student was on the bus at the time, but neither the student nor bus driver was injured, which shows the inherent safety of a big bus. And this accident occurred around 10 a.m., which emphasizes the point that drivers must be alert for school buses throughout the school day.
North Carolina law requires drivers in all lanes to stop for school buses with flashing lights and an extended stop sign. The only time drivers can pass a stopped school bus is on the far side of a four-lane road which has a grass median. If there is no median or the divider consists of a left-turn lane, then drivers going both ways must stop for a stopped school bus. But traffic can legally proceed around stopped school busses if the school bus stop sign is not extended, such as when they briefly stop before crossing railroad tracks.
Last December, an alert school bus driver notified a school resource officer about a suspicious student. Officers seized weapons from the Northeastern High School student, averting what could have been a tragedy. This incident illustrates that armed school resource officers definitely make schools safer. And “see something, say something” works, so students and staff must do their part to keep schools safe.
Our children are precious, so it’s everyone’s responsibility to ensure their safety. Talk to students about safe behaviors, and keep a sharp lookout for kids beside the road or street.
Michael R. Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.