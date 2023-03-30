Some Elizabeth City City Council members want to look into the possibility of selling our sewer system to a private entity. There’s an attractive argument for it: the potential of a ton a new money to spend on programs and infrastructure. The thought of having, say, $50 million under their control can make politicians very, very interested. The problem is, this kind of thing has to be paid for, and the people who pay for it over time are the citizens they represent.

The history of such deals is not good for the consumer. When a private company buys a public utility for, say, $50 million, the corporate financial folks look to do three things: make enough to pay interest on the money, (say $1.5 million), make a profit, (another $1.5 million) and pay top management, (say $500,000). The result: fees need to go up at least $3.5 million a year, and guess who pays it?