Some Elizabeth City City Council members want to look into the possibility of selling our sewer system to a private entity. There’s an attractive argument for it: the potential of a ton a new money to spend on programs and infrastructure. The thought of having, say, $50 million under their control can make politicians very, very interested. The problem is, this kind of thing has to be paid for, and the people who pay for it over time are the citizens they represent.
The history of such deals is not good for the consumer. When a private company buys a public utility for, say, $50 million, the corporate financial folks look to do three things: make enough to pay interest on the money, (say $1.5 million), make a profit, (another $1.5 million) and pay top management, (say $500,000). The result: fees need to go up at least $3.5 million a year, and guess who pays it?
Now one can talk about, “private corporate efficiencies,” but does anyone seriously believe their new utility bill will go down because of “efficiencies?”
Corporate buyers will tell you their charges are regulated. But “regulated” means being allowed a certain percentage after cost, and costs can always be finagled to the advantage of the corporation.
Then another way to make money is to take that $50 million buying cost, the interest, the dividends and the management fees, and at an appropriate time sell the system to a larger company for say, $75 million. With a $75 million base cost there’ll be naturally a larger bill to pass on the consumer.
We’ve had something kinda, sorta, like this happen here. Elizabeth City has lived through the cable company transitions: Adelphia to Time Warner to Spectrum. Can those whose bills were lowered please raise their hands?
Then there’s business recruitment. New businesses, (especially manufacturing and electronics), are attracted by low-cost utilities. As a town we can make a utility deal to bring in well-paying jobs while a private utility company will not. That’s why many towns, after wallowing in new-found money, end up buying back the utility for more than they received in the first place: no control can mean no new business,
While corporate America may talk a good game, ultimately they have the best interests of their shareholders and management at heart, not the good folks of Elizabeth City. So while there’s nothing wrong with gaining information, council needs have a hard look at both sides. It’s the old adage: If a deal is too good to believe, don’t believe it.
We need to radically improve our utility systems over a period of time. We need new technology to save money so that we can use savings to replace antique infrastructure. Then, working together, we can attract industry, be the hub of regional tourism, bring Coasties and retirees to live here, and grow the town with good jobs and new energy.
Selling our utilities helps with none of this. It may be worth looking at, but it’s truly worth turning down flat.