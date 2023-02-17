...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING
During my preteen years in the 1950s, we did not have high-tech cell phones, Nintendo, videogames, and state-of-the-art televisions. TV programs then were in basic black and white, with no special effects. Test patterns came on the television screen before programs were broadcast.
Our days were consumed with simple pleasures. Everyone had simple cap pistols loaded with rolls of caps that popped when the trigger was pulled. We played cops and robbers, cowboys and Indians, and pretended to be soldiers. All boys were aware of a six-year military obligation during those years. Our fathers had served in World War II and Korea.
We watched television with our parents in the evenings after supper and before bed. One of my very favorite programs was the police series, “Dragnet,” starring Jack Webb. His character was Sgt. Joe Friday, a Los Angeles Police Department detective. He was armed with a neat .38, snub nose revolver. Oh my, how I wanted one of those and to be just like him!
After completing high school, I knew there would be a time to begin my military obligation. What career in my life would I pursue after that? What branch would I choose?
Although we always played war games as soldiers, I loved ships and ancient sailing warships. Pirate boats were a favorite; however, I knew that I would never be a pirate on one. I still have a beautiful pirate ship model, “Black Falcon,” that I built at age 14 in 1956. It is still on a shelf above my desk. I chose to fulfill my military obligation by joining the Navy. I had considered making the Navy a career, but I was honorably discharged due to personal medical circumstances at home.
My passion for law enforcement firmly remained. Being a direct, no-nonsense person, I was always influenced by Sgt. Joe Friday’s “just the facts” directness in his interviewing techniques. Facts always represent the truth. This statement reminded me of my personality. Trivia and a compromise of the facts were just a waste of my time.
One fact that I remember so well was said to me by my father. He sternly and frequently told me: “Son, you had better never get into trouble and be brought home by the police.” Now, that was a non-debatable fact. I knew the consequences. To me, this enforced fact.
“Just the facts” extended to a reminder provided to us by a sergeant in the Virginia State Police Academy. “Do not believe anything you hear and half of what you see.” I have always governed myself by that statement, both professionally and personally. Without hesitation I chose law enforcement as my career, and went on to serve 40-plus years.
Today, at this time in my life, what are the facts in my everyday life? We listen to politicians and world news. We witness blatant lies from politicians when truthful facts are apparent. What are we to believe?
I expect when someone takes an oath of office to defend our constitution, the laws of our land, and the specifics of their office, they have an uncompromised obligation to do so. Therefore, I do not respect those who waste my time compromising facts and the truth.
Facts and truth seem to have little meaning in today’s politics and society. But if America survives as a God-fearing and civilized society, we must get back to facts and be told the truth. We must hold politicians and others accountable by telling “just the facts” to our citizens.
Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.