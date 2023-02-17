During my preteen years in the 1950s, we did not have high-tech cell phones, Nintendo, videogames, and state-of-the-art televisions. TV programs then were in basic black and white, with no special effects. Test patterns came on the television screen before programs were broadcast.

Our days were consumed with simple pleasures. Everyone had simple cap pistols loaded with rolls of caps that popped when the trigger was pulled. We played cops and robbers, cowboys and Indians, and pretended to be soldiers. All boys were aware of a six-year military obligation during those years. Our fathers had served in World War II and Korea.