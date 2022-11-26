The signs of a coming recession are all around us. First, the stock market has fallen since President Joe Biden took office. It is the worst performance of the stock market during the first two years of a presidency since Jimmy Carter’s disastrous term in office over 40 years ago.

There were no 401(k) retirement plans when Jimmy Carter was president, so relatively few working-class households were invested in the stock market. But a recent Gallup poll found that 58% of American adults are now invested in the stock market. And they feel less wealthy when stock prices fall, so they will spend less, contributing to an economic slowdown.